Commissioners announce grant recipients

The Delaware County Board of Commissioners on Monday announced the seven recipients of a second and final round of its 2020 Community Enhancement Grants, totaling $238,729.32.

The county’s existing CEG program normally has distributed about $160,000 each year since its inception in 2014. The monies have gone to local nonprofit organizations to fund specific capital projects, but, with the 2020 funds, the commissioners decided to shift the program’s focus to reimbursing organizations for operating losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In December, the commissioners awarded $608,526 to 16 organizations in its first round of awards.

This round’s recipients and grant amounts are:

• Delaware Community Chorus: $25,000

• Delaware County Historical Society: $52,273

• Delaware Arts Festival Association: $25,000

• Women’s City Foundation of Delaware: $25,000

• People In Need: $69,000

• Delaware Speech & Hearing Center: $3,000

• Habitat for Humanity of Delaware & Union Counties: $39,456.32

Submitted story

Submitted by Delaware County.

