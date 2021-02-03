Jordan named chair of statewide committee

The Ohio Recorders Association (ORA) held its annual Winter Conference in Columbus Nov. 16-18, which includes swearing in of the executive committee for the upcoming year. The executive committee and incoming ORA President Ann Block appoint chairpersons to the ORA committees.

The Ohio Recorder’s Association’s Executive Committee has appointed Melissa Jordan, Delaware County recorder, as chairwoman of the ORA Continuing Education Committee for the calendar year 2021.

“This vital committee is tasked with providing continuing education opportunities to the 88 county recorders of the state so that they can fulfill their statutory obligation to acquire the required CE credit hours for each year of their term,” said Block, who serves as the Monroe County recorder. “We believe Melissa is the right person to chair this committee for many reasons, as exemplified by her tenure of 10 years as Delaware County recorder, her keen understanding of the statutes that govern recorders’ offices, and her willingness to accept this very important position with the knowledge to do the job proficiently.”

Said Jordan, “I am honored by the appointment to chairwoman of the continuing education committee by our executive committee and to be trusted with the important task of working with national and state organizations, statewide elected officials, and fellow committee members to continue bringing innovative ideas to the table for future continuing education opportunities for Ohio recorders statewide.”

The ORA Continuing Education Committee is a bipartisan board made up of seven county recorders from across the state of Ohio who collaborate on the development and implementation of education and training opportunities for all members of the Ohio Recorders’ Association.

For more information about the Delaware County Recorder’s Office, visit https://recorder.co.delaware.oh.us/.

Jordan https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/02/web1_M.-Jordan.jpg Jordan

Submitted story

Submitted by Delaware County.

Submitted by Delaware County.