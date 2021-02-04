Triple P available to local families

The strain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has been felt by almost everyone throughout the country as the calendar approaches a full year since the onset of the outbreak. For parents, that strain may be increasingly heavy as they handle children whose lives have also been negatively affected by the virus.

Delaware County families seeking guidance and help in addressing common behavioral challenges presented by their children now have an additional resource at their disposal through Nationwide Children’s Hospital’s Positive Parenting Program. Commonly referred to as Triple P, the program is geared towards helping parents or guardians of children ages 0-8 manage specific behaviors with simple, practical strategies that can be adapted to suit a family’s values, beliefs and needs.

Triple P is entirely free and offers online and phone-based services. Parents and caregivers have the option of participating in small, online group discussions that feature two-hour meetings. The discussions target a specific topic, which may include dealing with disobedience, hassle-free shopping with children, managing anger, and developing good bedtime routines.

Also offered is a multi-week course that consists of five online group sessions and three one-on-one coaching and practice sessions, which are conducted over the phone. Subjects covered in the option include the power of positive parenting techniques, causes of a child’s behavior, setting goals for change, tips for reconnecting and building positive relationships with a child, giving directions children are likely to follow, and recognizing progress and planning for the future.

“Using the skills taught in the Triple P program is beneficial to both the child, as well as parents and caregivers,” a press release for the program states. “Research shows that children who grow up with positive parenting perform better in school, build friendships, and have higher self-esteem. Parents who apply these strategies are often less stressed and depressed and have less conflict with their partners over parenting issues.”

Delaware County is one of 13 counties in the state that utilizes community organizations to assist parents with behavioral challenges through the Triple P program. Residents of Delaware County can call Kyra Snider at 614-407-5957 or email at ksnider@syntero.org if interested in learning more or registering for a workshop.

To learn more about the program, visit www.nationwidechildrens.org/TripleP.

By Dillon Davis cdavis@aimmediamidwest.com

