Ohio Department of Health: Delaware County coronavirus deaths top 100

The Ohio Department of Health said that due to an undercounting of coronavirus deaths, Delaware County now has more than 100.

Of Ohio’s 88 counties, Delaware continues to have the 14th-most cases, 15,742, along with 184 hospitalizations and 114 deaths.

The ODH is reporting 934,742 total cases in the state as of Friday afternoon. That’s up more than 20,000 in a week. There are 851,653 people presumed to have recovered. The number of hospitalizations is 48,411, which is up more than a thousand in a week. The number of total deaths has jumped to 15,136 because the ODH said it had undercounted.

The age of those infected ranges from 1 to 111 years old, with a median age of 42. Slightly more women (53%) have been infected than men.

As of Wednesday, the Delaware Public Health District is reporting 13,699 cases of COVID-19 in Delaware County since the pandemic began.

That total is up more than 100 from the 13,595 cases reported Monday. Total hospitalizations are up slightly from 190 to 192. The number of deaths in the county from the coronavirus remains at 81.

The DPHD has noted the discrepancies in totals between it and the ODH are because the portions of Columbus, Dublin, and Westerville that are in Delaware County are being handled by either Columbus Public Health or Franklin County Public Health.

The health district has gone to a new reporting schedule, with the numbers report coming out on Wednesday instead of three times a week. On Friday, the DPHD is issuing a trends report. Friday’s report examined the case rate in the form of a graph.

“So, are new cases decreasing? Yes-ish,” the district posted on Facebook. “While the numbers are going in the right direction (both locally and nationally), we need to keep in mind that the number of cases is still very high. The cases per capita are still within the uncontrolled spread range — meaning they can start climbing again very quickly. Therefore, we still need to stay diligent with our public health protection practices like wearing a mask in public, washing your hands frequently, and social distancing.”

For more information from the DPHD, visit https://bit.ly/3agPyPS.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are 27.2 million cases of COVID-19 in the United States, up from 26.3 million a week ago. There have been 473,699 Americans who have died from the infectious disease, up from 449,020 a week ago.

The Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center shows 108 million people worldwide have contracted COVID-19, up nearly three million from a week ago. More than 2.3 million people have died from the infectious disease. The Johns Hopkins data has also consistently shown more cases and deaths in the U.S. from the pandemic than does the CDC’s statistics.

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

