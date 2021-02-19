Big Walnut students can take ‘super electives’ at DACC

SUNBURY — Big Walnut Local Schools students were told recently they can take “super electives” at the Delaware Area Career Center.

“Parents of 6-10th graders: Thinking college and career?” the school district announced on Facebook. “Attend an upcoming virtual session to learn more about the ‘super electives’ your child can take later in high school via the Delaware Area Career Center. Zoo school, engineering, pharmacy, nursing, bioscience, cybersecurity, app development, digital design and more!”

The DACC calls them Winter 2021 “Coffee Chats.”

“Join representatives from the Delaware Area Career Center and At The Core to find out how taking DACC courses in high school can help your child: Earn college credits and industry credentials; graduate with confidence and clarity; differentiate themselves on college applications and resumes,” is the description on the DACC website.

The three 90-minute online sessions are Feb. 23 at 9 a.m., Feb. 25 at 11:30 a.m., and March 1 at 6:30 p.m.

Among its programs of study, two DACC satellite programs take place at Big Walnut High School — Agriculture Science and Business Management.

“Agriculture is Ohio’s largest industry,” the DACC said of the Agriculture Science program. “Students are immersed in the science and technology of an on-the-move industry.”

“With this dual enrollment course, students can explore business and management principles, earn college credits, and get a jump start on a college degree or business certifications,” the DACC said of Business Management. “You will focus on job-related skills in business management fields using a wide range of computer programs. You will gain experience in business by visiting local businesses, building professional relationships, and learning from instructors with real world business experience.”

The DACC has consolidated into a single, renovated location at 4565 Columbus Pike (U.S. Route 23), across from Camp Lazarus.

For more information, visit https://www.delawareareacc.org/OpenHouse.

Big Walnut Local Schools has alerted parents that their child may take “super electives” at the Delaware Area Career Center, which is pictured in this July 2020 file photo. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/02/web1_DSC_1314.jpg Big Walnut Local Schools has alerted parents that their child may take “super electives” at the Delaware Area Career Center, which is pictured in this July 2020 file photo. Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

