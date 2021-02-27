Library project moves forward

The Delaware County District Library (DCDL) Board of Trustees voted Thursday to accept the guaranteed maximum price (GMP) proposal pertaining to the construction of the Liberty Branch Library. The meeting took place virtually on Zoom and was broadcast live for the public to view on the Delaware County District Library Facebook page.

Authorization execution of the guaranteed maximum price amendment was made to the construction manager at risk contract with Marker, Inc. The board accepted Marker’s GMP in the amount of $12,218,202 and authorized the work to proceed immediately upon execution of the amendment.

Additionally, the board authorized the library director and fiscal officer to sign any change orders related to the project in amounts not exceeding $5,000. Should a change order exceed $5,000, the request will be brought to the DCDL Board of Trustees for approval.

Board President Michael P. Butler offered his thanks and congratulations to all parties involved with the branch’s progress up to this point. “We’re going to be the showcase in Ohio, from my perspective,” stated Butler. “I’m elated. I’m over the moon.”

Trustees present at the meeting included Butler, Vice President Holly Quaine, Secretary Ceena Baker, and Trustees Brad Allen, Connie Skinner and Scott Tiede. Trustee Nick McCoy was absent.

Additional attendees included library legal counsel Laura Bowman, Marker representative Todd Reiser, Marker project manager Michelle Walters, and SHP architect Jeffrey Sackenheim.

The Liberty Branch Library will be located at 7468 Steitz Road, Powell. The building will be made possible thanks to the architects at SHP, construction manager at-risk Marker, civil engineers at the Kleingers Group, structural engineer SMBH, and technology engineer KLH Engineers.

The Liberty Branch Library is on schedule to be open to the public in 2022.

The Delaware County District Library Board of Trustees regularly meet on the third Tuesday of every month at 5 p.m. Meeting locations for 2021 are currently planned as virtual meetings. Trustees will meet next at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 16.

Pictured is a rendering of the new Liberty Branch Library, which is scheduled to open in 2022 at 7468 Steitz Road, Powell.

Submitted by the Delaware County District Library.

Submitted by the Delaware County District Library.