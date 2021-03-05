Meals on Wheels fundraiser underway

SourcePoint announced last week it will be holding a fundraiser this month to support its Meals on Wheels program.

In place of the organization’s annual Boxed Lunch Fundraiser, which was cancelled this year due to the pandemic, the organization is instead inviting its supporters to donate as part of the “March of Meals” national campaign to support Meals on Wheels.

SourcePoint reports that each year it provides about 250,000 meals to older adults in Delaware County in order to meet their nutritional needs as well as combat social isolation and address safety hazards.

“From a friendly ‘hello’ and safety check to a volunteer singing ‘Happy Birthday!’ to a client, the fact that SourcePoint delivers more than just a meal is the most beautiful and irreplaceable aspect of the program,” said Julie Zdanowicz, SourcePoint’s development officer.

Alison Yeager, the organization’s director of communications and development, said Sourcepoint has been relying on private donations for the Meals on Wheels program since SourcePoint took over as Delaware County’s Meals on Wheels provider in 1998.

“Donations are vital to an organization like ours, especially with the 55-plus in Delaware County growing so rapidly,” Yeager said. “Donations help us expand our services, serve more seniors, and plan for future growth.”

Yeager added the Boxed Lunch Fundraiser was a success that grew year after year because it did more than just raise money.

“That particular event worked well because it not only raised funds for an important program, but it raised awareness, too,” she said. “We’re hoping this year’s campaign can do the same.”

Karen Pillion, SourcePoint’s nutrition program administrator, said that in 2020, the organization served meals to 1,777 older adults.

“When Cafe 55, which is our on-site cafe, was open, we were serving about 125 guests each weekday,” Pillion said. “Despite the closure of all five cafes, we still had a nearly 5% increase in meals served. With the stay-at-home order, many of our clients needed more weekend meals, or seniors were quarantined and signed up for meals for the first time.”

Pillion said SourcePoint modified its delivery methods to conduct no-contact deliveries but still have eyes on clients to ensure their safety.

“Most of our in-home care clients are considered high risk for COVID-19 complications due to age and chronic illnesses,” Pillion said. “Receiving nutritious meals, delivered to their door, helped them stay safe at home and lower their risk of exposure … To battle social isolation, we delivered care packages throughout the year that included beautiful handmade cards created by community members, as well as masks, hand sanitizer, brain exercises, and other useful items.”

Yeager said the meals come in several options and include low-sodium and carb-controlled meals. She added clients can have meals delivered daily on weekdays or in bulk once a week, and they can even have weekend meals delivered on Thursday.

“The list goes on, and it’s all thanks to the hard work and dedication of our nutrition staff and volunteers,” Yeager said. “So much care goes into every stage of Meals on Wheels, from the meal prep straight through to the delivery, and I think it shows. And we could not provide all those options without the support of our community.”

The organization’s “You Make I Happen!” campaign runs through April 15. To donate to SourcePoint’s Meals on Wheels program, go to MySourcePoint.org/give or call 740-363-6677.

Randy Smith helps prep meals for SourcePoint’s Meals on Wheels program. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/03/web1_mow-prep.jpg Randy Smith helps prep meals for SourcePoint’s Meals on Wheels program. Courtesy photo | SourcePoint

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.