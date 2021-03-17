LaRose talks entrepreneurship

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose visited with local leaders and entrepreneurs Tuesday at the Delaware Entrepreneurial Center at Ohio Wesleyan University. After touring the facility, LaRose took part in a roundtable discussion on the topic of entrepreneurship. LaRose is pictured speaking with Delaware County Commissioner Barb Lewis, left, and Delaware Entrepreneurial Center Director Megan Ellis, middle, during the tour.

