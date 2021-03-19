Glenross subdivision set to expand

Located on the city’s southeast side, Glenross represents the largest subdivision in Delaware governed by just a single homeowners association, and the community is set to continue its growth following the approval of two more sections. During a Delaware City Council meeting held March 8, council approved sections 17 and 19 of the development, which will see Glenross’ footprint grow further south of Cheshire Road.

Approved for each section is a final development plan and a final subdivision plat that allow a total of 63 homes — 36 in Section 19 and 27 in Section 17 — to be constructed on the sites. Section 17 totals 8.32 acres, and the larger Section 19 spans approximately 10.44 acres. Most recently, Section 13 was approved in 2019, and Section 16 in 2o2o. Once Glenross is fully developed, the subdivision will have 487 single-family lots on approximately 210 acres.

Per the approved development text, the lots in both sections will be, at minimum, 8,450 square feet. House sizes will be a minimum of 1,600 square feet for single-story homes and 1,800 for two-story homes.

The two sections are located on the east side of Winterbourne Drive, which will serve as the main access for Section 17. Section 17 will be connected to Sections 16, 18, and 19 via five different access points, with Cambridge Drive extending north and south through Section 17 and Sunstone Lane extending east and west to connect to Bluestone Lane in Section 19.

Seeing no need for discussion on the proposed plans and plats, council suspended its rule requiring three readings in order to approve the ordinances after just one reading. The ordinances were approved unanimously by council, as they were by the Delaware Planning Commission during its March 3 meeting.

As the Glenross community approaches completion, Planning and Community Development Director Dave Efland said the next section to see development will be Section 14, which is west of Winterbourne Drive and would extend south to the property line. From there, the final sections east of Winterbourne Drive and south of Sections 17 and 19 will round out the development by Pulte Homes.

Pictured is the illustrative site plan presented to Delaware City Council for sections 17 and 19 at the Communities at Glenross. These particular sections are located near Winterbourne Drive on the city’s southeast side. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/03/web1_Glenross-Sections-17-19.jpg Pictured is the illustrative site plan presented to Delaware City Council for sections 17 and 19 at the Communities at Glenross. These particular sections are located near Winterbourne Drive on the city’s southeast side. Courtesy image | City of Delaware

By Dillon Davis cdavis@aimmediamidwest.com

