Delaware County Engineer’s Office focused on 16 projects in 2021

The Delaware County Engineer’s Office has 16 major road and bridge construction projects in 2021.

There are 10 road projects:

• New turn lanes will be built on Africa Road at the Worthington Road intersection. Delaware County said Worthington Road will be widened with two lanes in each direction through the intersection. In addition, there will be a three-lane section on Worthington Road north to the Highland Lakes Avenue. Finally, hills will be cut to improve sight distance on the busy road. “Six-month closure to southbound traffic on Worthington Road beginning spring 2021 (northbound maintained) followed by short-term closures of Africa Road,” the county said. The $6 million project of Orange and Genoa townships began last fall and is expected to be completed next June.

• Home Road will be widened to three lanes between Perry Road and US Route 23. During construction, westbound traffic will be maintained and eastbound traffic will be detoured to Hyatts Road. The $4 million project of Liberty and Orange townships starts in September, and the county estimates it to be completed in June 2022.

• Home Road will also be widened to five lanes through the Sawmill Parkway intersection, with new northbound turn lanes, and new turn lanes at Home and Liberty roads. A shared-use path from Olentangy Liberty High School and the Liberty Trace subdivision will also be connected. There may be some lane restrictions, but traffic will be maintained. The nearly $3 million project between Liberty Township and Powell starts in August, and the county estimates it to be completed in June 2022.

• A project on Hyatts Road will widen it and the Shanahan Road approaches to US 23 for new turn lanes, with sanitary sewers and pump station being built. Hyatts closure resumes in April for six weeks. The $3 million project began last fall is expected to be completed in June.

• A single-lane roundabout and widening for a left turn lane at the Libertydale Drive intersection in Liberty Township. There will be an eight-ten week closure in July, with the $1.6 million project completed in October.

• The North Road/Peachblow Road extension will construct a new 1/2-mile long three-lane road in the Berlin Meadows subdivision. There will also be a new single-lane roundabout on Peachblow. A six-week closure will begin in June, and the nearly $2 million project will be finished in August.

• Phase 2 of the East Orange Road improvements project. Orange Road will be widened to five lanes from the U.S. Post Office east of Green Meadows Drive, with three new traffic signals added. Sequenced road closures start next month. The $3 million project is said to be completed in November.

• Phase 2 of the East Powell Road widening project in Orange Township. The road will be widened to three lanes between South Old State and Bale Kenyon roads. Starting this month, there are sequenced road closures that include Walker Wood Boulevard and later Tahoma Street. The county said the $8.6 million project will be completed in October.

• Additional left turn lanes will be added on Sawmill Parkway at Hyatts Crossing in Liberty Township for a new development and a new county salt storage building. The developer and the county will split the $250,000 cost. There will be lane restrictions east and west for three weeks in May to June.

• Finally, there will be pavement resurfacing on county and township roads countywide that takes place annually. This year’s investment is $10 million for asphalt resurfacing, berm repair, chip and crack sealing, micro-surfacing, pavement marking, etc.

There are six bridge projects:

• Berlin Station Road bridge replacement, just east of the Norfolk Southern railroad.

• Blayney Road Bridge replacement, 1/2 mile north of SR 61, in Berkshire Township.

• Burnt Pond Bridge replacement of the superstructure and deck, 1/3 mile south of State Route 37 in Scioto Township. This $250,000 project will require a four-week closure in the fall.

• Hyatts Road Bridge replacement of the superstructure and deck, 1/8 mile east of Liberty Road in Liberty Township. This $275,000 project will require a four-week closure in the fall.

• Kingsbury Road Bridge replacement, 1/2 mile west of Berlin Station Road.

• Lane Road Bridge replacement, 1/4 mile south of Olive Green Road, in Porter Township.

The small bridge projects (Berlin Station, Blayney, Kingsbury, Lane) cost a total of $450,000 and will take place from spring to fall, with six-eight week closures for each.

Every year, the office publishes a Road Construction Guide in pamphlet/PDF format. There is also a Paving Guide.

“This publication includes information on road construction on Delaware County and township roadways only,” the Road Construction Guide said. “Due to limited space, projects under $250,000 or with road closures less than two weeks are not listed. For road construction projects located on State or U.S. routes, or within city limits, please visit www.pavingtheway.org. For the most current construction and road closure information visit us @DelCoEngineer.”

Improvements at the intersection of Africa and Worthington roads will continue in 2021. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/04/web1_Africa-Worthington-roads.jpg Improvements at the intersection of Africa and Worthington roads will continue in 2021. Gary Budzak | The Gazette