ODH: One-fourth of Delaware County fully vaccinated

At least one out of every four people in Delaware County have been vaccinated against COVID-19, the Ohio Department of Health is reporting.

According to the ODH COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, 57,545 Delaware County residents have completed getting the vaccine, or 27.5% of the population. This is one of the highest percentages in the state. In addition, 94,774 people have started on the vaccine, or 45.3% of the population. The latter percentage is the highest of Ohio’s 88 counties.

Statewide, 4.1 million people have started on the vaccine, or more than one-third of the population. Of those, 2.6 million have completed getting their shot or shots, or 22.6% of the population.

The Delaware Public Health District is reporting it has received 21,910 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, up from 20,200 last week. Of the doses received, 20,109 have been administered so far, or 92%, have been used. There are 967 doses reserved for this week’s DPHD clinics, and 4,200 upcoming appointments.

The district’s appointment link, where eligible individuals may make an appointment or register to be placed on a short notice list, can be found at DelawareHealth.org/covid-19vaccine.

As of Monday afternoon, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said more than 237 million vaccine doses have been delivered in the United States, up 30 million from the prior week. Of those doses, more than 189 million have been administered, up 22 million from a week ago. More than 120 million Americans have received at least one dose, or 36.4% of the total population. That’s up more than 13 million from last week. Nearly 75 million Americans are considered fully vaccinated, or 22.3% of the total population. That is up more than 12 million than last week.

Crunching the numbers further, nearly 120 million Americans 18 years or older, or 46.5% of that population, have received at least one dose. Of those 18 and older, nearly 74 million, or 28.6% of that population, are fully vaccinated. In addition, more than 43 million Americans, or 79% of that population, have received at least one dose. Nearly 34 million senior citizens, or 62% of that population, are fully vaccinated.

NBC News reported, “Record-breaking 4.6 million vaccine doses administered on Saturday. More than one in four adults in America are fully vaccinated.”

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/04/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-1-1-2.jpg On Monday, the Delaware Public Health District shared this COVID-19 vaccine breakdown graphic on its Facebook page. To date, the district has received almost 22,000 doses of the vaccine. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/04/web1_Vaccines-report.jpg On Monday, the Delaware Public Health District shared this COVID-19 vaccine breakdown graphic on its Facebook page. To date, the district has received almost 22,000 doses of the vaccine. Courtesy image | DPHD

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

