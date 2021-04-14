Member sought for housing authority

The Delaware County Board of Commissioners is currently seeking to appoint one member to fill a term that will expire Feb. 22, 2026, on the Metropolitan Housing Authority. Members shall be residents of the city of Delaware or Radnor Township.
As a Metropolitan Housing Authority member, your contribution is vital to the development of affordable housing within Delaware County.
Specific responsibilities of the Metropolitan Housing Authority members are:
• Regularly attends board meetings and other related meetings;
• Is committed to actively participating in committee work;
• Stays informed about committee matters, prepares for meetings, reviews and comments on minutes and reports;
• Gets to know other committee members and builds a collegial working relationship that contributes to consensus;
• Is an active participant in the committee’s annual evaluation, planning efforts and budgeting.
Interested individuals can apply by using Delaware County’s online application portal. It can be accessed at https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/codelawareoh/transferjobs. For any questions regarding this application procedure, please contact Matt Brown, Delaware County Human Resources Department, at 740-833-2125 or mbrown@co.delaware.oh.us.
Completed board appointment applications must be received through the online application portal no later than 11:59 p.m. on April.
Submitted by Delaware County.