Member sought for housing authority

The Delaware County Board of Commissioners is currently seeking to appoint one member to fill a term that will expire Feb. 22, 2026, on the Metropolitan Housing Authority. Members shall be residents of the city of Delaware or Radnor Township.

As a Metropolitan Housing Authority member, your contribution is vital to the development of affordable housing within Delaware County.

Specific responsibilities of the Metropolitan Housing Authority members are:

• Regularly attends board meetings and other related meetings;

• Is committed to actively participating in committee work;

• Stays informed about committee matters, prepares for meetings, reviews and comments on minutes and reports;

• Gets to know other committee members and builds a collegial working relationship that contributes to consensus;

• Is an active participant in the committee’s annual evaluation, planning efforts and budgeting.

Interested individuals can apply by using Delaware County’s online application portal. It can be accessed at https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/codelawareoh/transferjobs. For any questions regarding this application procedure, please contact Matt Brown, Delaware County Human Resources Department, at 740-833-2125 or mbrown@co.delaware.oh.us.

Completed board appointment applications must be received through the online application portal no later than 11:59 p.m. on April.

