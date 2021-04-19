ODH: Over 100,000 in Delaware County vaccinated

The Ohio Department of Health’s Vaccination Dashboard said 102,798 Delaware County residents have started on the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine. That’s up more than 20,000 in the past week.

With that total, Delaware County leads the state of Ohio in terms of percentage of the adult population who have gotten their first shot, at 49.14%. Statewide, 4.3 million Ohioans have started on the vaccine, or 37.56% of adults.

The ODH data shows 68,761 Delaware County residents have completed receiving the vaccine, or 32.87% of the population. That percentage is again the best among the 88 counties in Ohio. More than 3 million Ohioans have completed getting the vaccine, or 26.48% of the population.

There are also more than 75,000 residents of other states who were vaccinated in Ohio, the ODH said.

The Delaware Public Health District is reporting it has received 23,340 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, up 3,140 from last week.

Of the doses received, the health district has administered 21,110 total doses so far, up nearly 3,000 from a week ago. That means 90% of the doses received have been used. There are 1,633 doses reserved for this week’s DPHD clinics. There are 4,151 upcoming appointments.

The district’s appointment link, where eligible individuals may make an appointment or register to be placed on a short notice list, can be found at DelawareHealth.org/covid-19vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Data Tracker said Monday 264.5 million vaccine doses have been delivered in the U.S., and more than 209.4 million doses have been administered, with both totals up significantly from the past week.

Of the people vaccinated in the U.S., 131.2 million have received at least one dose, the CDC said, or 39.5% of the total population. Of those, 84.2 million (25.4%) are fully vaccinated.

The CDC’s data means that more than half of adult Americans — 129.9 million people, or 50.4% of that population — have now received at least one dose of the vaccine. Of those, 83.8 million, or 32.5%, are fully vaccinated. For Americans 65 years of age or older, 44.3 million, or 81% have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Of that total, more than 36 million, or 65.9%, are fully vaccinated.

“All adults in the United States are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines starting Monday, with all 50 states and Washington, D.C., meeting the April 19 deadline President Joe Biden had set for opening eligibility,” ABC News reported Monday afternoon. “Hawaii, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Rhode Island and Vermont were the last states to open eligibility to everyone age 16 and older on Monday.”

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/04/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-1-1-3.jpg

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.