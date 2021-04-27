Housing project breaks ground

TAG Community Living, Inc. (TAG), the sister agency of The

Alpha Group, is partnering with Habitat for Humanity of Delaware & Union Counties on a home

build for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. This project will be a twounit three-bedroom duplex located on David Street in Delaware, which is an area Habitat has

been building for many years. The vision is each home will house two to three people who

choose to share a home. The goal of these new homes is to encourage independence and build

financial responsibility, while providing home and community-based services. Liz Owens, Alpha

CEO & TAG Executive Director, anticipates this will be the first of many properties and hopes

to one day accommodate seniors.

The Alpha Board’s Chair Dr. John Kellogg

said “The Alpha Group board members are

excited for this new opportunity to expand our

services. Secure housing associated with

support services is a natural fit for our

organization. We are thrilled to see the plan

move to implementation.”

Although this property is slightly different for Habitat, Todd Miller, Habitat Executive

Director, believe this community partnership of nonprofits is a great opportunity for both

organizations. “Our organization is excited to serve as the contractor for this special project” said

Phil Eley, Habitat’s Board Chair. “It’s a great opportunity for us to utilize our knowledge and

experience in homebuilding to help Alpha Group better meet the needs of the clients they serve

in our community.”

TAG Board Chair, Rick Rano said, “As a Delaware community partner, TAG is excited to be a

part of assisting the shared housing experience. We look forward to working with fellow

community stakeholders in developing more exciting housing opportunities.”

A ground-blessing ceremony for the David Street home took place today at 10:00 a.m. and was

hosted by John Kellogg and Rick Rano. The official groundbreaking is April 21, 2021. TAG

expects the project to be completed in late fall or early winter 2021.

TAG Community Living, Inc. (TAG) is a nonprofit that owns and operates residential rental

properties, catering exclusively to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

TAG has future plans to include seniors.

Pictured at the site of the future home build are (left to right) Brandi Jackson, TAG Community Living, Inc. board member; Dr. John Kellogg, The Alpha Group board chair; Liz Owens, The Alpha Group CEO & TAG executive director; Rick Rano, TAG board chair; Todd Miller, executive director of Habitat For Humanity Delaware & Union Counties; Phil Eley, Habitat For Humanity board chair; and Cindy Ray, Habitat For Humanity board member. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/04/web1_Offical-Board-Photo.jpeg Pictured at the site of the future home build are (left to right) Brandi Jackson, TAG Community Living, Inc. board member; Dr. John Kellogg, The Alpha Group board chair; Liz Owens, The Alpha Group CEO & TAG executive director; Rick Rano, TAG board chair; Todd Miller, executive director of Habitat For Humanity Delaware & Union Counties; Phil Eley, Habitat For Humanity board chair; and Cindy Ray, Habitat For Humanity board member. Courtesy photo | The Alpha Group

