Housing project breaks ground

TAG Community Living, Inc. (TAG), the sister agency of The
Alpha Group, is partnering with Habitat for Humanity of Delaware & Union Counties on a home
build for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. This project will be a twounit three-bedroom duplex located on David Street in Delaware, which is an area Habitat has
been building for many years. The vision is each home will house two to three people who
choose to share a home. The goal of these new homes is to encourage independence and build
financial responsibility, while providing home and community-based services. Liz Owens, Alpha
CEO & TAG Executive Director, anticipates this will be the first of many properties and hopes
to one day accommodate seniors.
The Alpha Board’s Chair Dr. John Kellogg
said “The Alpha Group board members are
excited for this new opportunity to expand our
services. Secure housing associated with
support services is a natural fit for our
organization. We are thrilled to see the plan
move to implementation.”
Although this property is slightly different for Habitat, Todd Miller, Habitat Executive
Director, believe this community partnership of nonprofits is a great opportunity for both
organizations. “Our organization is excited to serve as the contractor for this special project” said
Phil Eley, Habitat’s Board Chair. “It’s a great opportunity for us to utilize our knowledge and
experience in homebuilding to help Alpha Group better meet the needs of the clients they serve
in our community.”
TAG Board Chair, Rick Rano said, “As a Delaware community partner, TAG is excited to be a
part of assisting the shared housing experience. We look forward to working with fellow
community stakeholders in developing more exciting housing opportunities.”
2
A ground-blessing ceremony for the David Street home took place today at 10:00 a.m. and was
hosted by John Kellogg and Rick Rano. The official groundbreaking is April 21, 2021. TAG
expects the project to be completed in late fall or early winter 2021.
###
TAG Community Living, Inc. (TAG) is a nonprofit that owns and operates residential rental
properties, catering exclusively to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
TAG has future plans to include seniors.
Submitted by The Alpha Group.