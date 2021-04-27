Members sought for county boards

The Delaware County Board of Commissioners is currently seeking to appoint one member to the Delaware-Morrow Mental Health & Recovery Services Board. The term of the appointed board member would begin on July 1 and expire June 30, 2025. This board consists of 14 members, each of whom serves a four-year term. Individuals who have professional training and experience in healthcare finance, information technology, or law enforcement are strongly encouraged to apply.

As a member of the Delaware-Morrow Mental Health & Recovery Services Board, you will contribute to the development and future direction of this community-enhanced board.

To be a board member you must:

• Be a resident of Delaware County; and

• Have demonstrable interest and expertise in mental health and alcohol or drug addiction programs and services.

Responsibilities and duties of a board member include:

• Serving as the local alcohol/drug addiction and mental health public authority and planning agency for Delaware and Morrow Counties;

• Promoting, arranging, and implementing working agreements with social services agencies, both public and private;

• Contracting with non-profit providers for treatment and prevention services;

• Evaluating and monitoring all programs and services under contractual commitments; and

• Recruiting and promoting local financial support from public and private resources.

The commissioners also are seeking one member to appoint to the Sunbury Meadows Community Authority Board of Trustees. The board includes one local government representative who is appointed by the commissioners to represent the interests of present and future residents of the district. The county commissioners are seeking to appoint one local government representative to serve on this board for a term commencing upon appointment and ending Aug. 9, 2022.

The proceeds from the authority will be used to finance capital improvement projects benefiting the Big Walnut School District.

Interested individuals can apply for either board opening through Delaware County’s online application portal. It can be accessed at https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/codelawareoh/transferjobs. For any questions regarding this application procedure, please contact Matt Brown, Delaware County Human Resources, at 740-833-2125 or mbrown@co.delaware.oh.us.

Completed board appointment applications must be received through the online application portal no later than 11:59 p.m. on May 5.

