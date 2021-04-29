New restaurant open for business in Galena

GALENA — Son of Thurman Galena opened for business on April 12 at 31 W. Columbus St.

The newest restaurant in Galena replaces the former Mudflats Bar & Grill. Son of Thurman, whose original store is going strong in Delaware, is known for such sandwiches as the Thurmanator and the Johnny Burger.

Nearby, the boardwalk at Hoover Reservoir was closed last summer until further notice for repairs due to deteriorating rails and boards after flooding. The City of Columbus owns and maintains the boardwalk, which more than 100 people visit daily to walk, birdwatch or fish.

The City of Columbus said there will construction at the unmarked gravel parking area for the boardwalk through a grant from the Ohio EPA’s Surface Water Improvement Fund “to make better use of the space, eliminate rutting, improve handicapped parking, and better protect water quality.”

The project, said to begin in early May, will include the marking of 20 vehicle spaces and two handicap spots.

Galena Village Council was busy with staffing matters last fall, handled virtually on Zoom due to the coronavirus. A scan of the minutes indicates member Ruben Minor was appointed as village representative to the BST&G Fire District Board last September at a special meeting. Then at the regular September meeting, Eric Johnston was elected by council to be a new member; Jodi Moehring was hired as Galena Planning and Zoning Commission clerk; and Theodore Roshon was hired as maintenance crew leader.

At the October meeting, Council President Jason Hillyer resigned. Mike Fry was elected among three candidates to join council. David Simmons was elected council president for the remainder of 2020.

In November, Village Administrator Jeff White noted that CARES Act funds “have been spent on a courier drop box for the Village Hall to accommodate parcels, video doorbell system, laptop computers, mitigation of data files to the cloud, improved internet coverage at the Village Hall, VOIP phone system for Village offices, audio and video systems for Council Chambers, portable PA system, and personal protective equipment and sanitizing supplies,” the minutes read.

At a special meeting in December, White said extra CARES money could be used for a second camera for the council chamber. Minor said any remaining funds could go to BST&G, which council approved at its regular December meeting. Guest BST&G Chief Chris Kovach said they received a $250,000 grant that replaced all the breathing equipment.

