Fishing derby Saturday in Sunbury

SUNBURY — Spring has sprung in the village in the form of family fun and a welcome return of events that were interrupted last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

First up is the Sunbury Village Fishing Derby taking place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Sunbury Upground Reservoir Number One, 250 Rainbow Ave.

The event is sponsored by Sunbury Christian Church and the Village of Sunbury.

“To ensure that there will be plenty of fish for the derby, the reservoirs will be closed to the general public until after this event,” the Village of Sunbury posted Thursday on Facebook.

For tickets, visit sunburychristian.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/81391.

It was announced earlier this month that “Movies on the Square” will be back this summer on the first Fridays. There will be a Farmers Market from 6-8 p.m.; food trucks will be around from 6-9 p.m.; and the movie will begin at dusk. The popcorn is free — all moviegoers need is a chair or blanket.

This summer’s films are “Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” (June 4), “Trolls World Tour” (July 2) and “Toy Story 4” (Aug. 6).

There will be a July 4 parade in the village, only it will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 3. This was announced last week by the Big Walnut Civic Association and the Sunbury/Big Walnut Area Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber’s “Big Shot Sporting Clays Event” will return to Cardinal Sporting Clays Facility in Marengo on June 4. To register, visit www.sunburybigwalnutchamber.com.

As a response to the coronavirus, RiteAid held a walk-in clinic April 16 at the Sunbury United Methodist Church, offering 100 Moderna vaccines on a first-come, first-serve basis for anyone 18 or older. A second clinic is slated for 4-8 p.m. on May 14. No appointment is needed, but a form of ID is necessary as well as your insurance card (but not required). SUMC is at 100 W. Cherry St.

Lastly, spring cleaning started at Sunbury Memorial Park on April 15 through Memorial Day.

“The Village of Sunbury cemetery caretaker will clean all grave spaces starting April 15 of each year. This is done to ensure that the cemetery will look its best on Memorial Day,” said the village’s “Rules of the Cemetery” page on its website.

Among the rules are no planting behind the headstone, no planting of trees or shrubbery, no lot enclosures, no glass flower pots or vases, and excessive decoration is prohibited.

“The cemetery caretaker shall have the right to remove any decoration determined to be unsightly, inconvenient or dangerous,” said the village.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

