Leadership group assists DPHD

The Delaware Area Chamber of Commerce recently participated in two vaccine initiatives. On April 22 and 29, the Leadership Delaware County Class of 2021 supplied volunteers necessary to assist with an open clinic at SourcePoint. A total of 22 Leadership Delaware County participants contributed 130 volunteer hours to vaccinate 817 patients.

“I’d just like to extend a huge thank you to the Leadership Delaware Class of 2021,” Delaware Public Health District (DPHD) Nursing Director Emily Baucher said. “We absolutely would not be able to vaccinate nearly the amount of people we are without assistance from our community, and it is so much appreciated!”

The class will graduate from the community leadership program with a breakfast on May 18.

This year’s graduates include Chris Baker, Delaware County Foundation; Matt Brown, Delaware County; Stephen Cook, First Citizens National Bank; Chelsea Dean, Delaware County Sheriff’s Office; Rachel Dobney, Olentangy Local Schools; Tola Francis-Sanusi, Marion Technical College; Dawn Hall, Delaware Public Health District; Megan Hammond, Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office; Holly Hanson, Drama Kids of North Columbus; Craig Heath, Delaware City Schools; Kenzie Johnston, Ohio State University Extension; Tricia Kalmar, Price Farms Organics; Lori Kannally, Delaware Public Health District; Angi Lee, Safe Harbor; Kyle Lewis, Delaware-Morrow Mental Health & Recovery Services Board; Lindsay Mauter, Ohio Wesleyan University; Larry McQuain, Delaware County Court of Common Pleas-Domestic Division; Russ Meade, Meade & Associates; Morgan Mellen, The Alpha Group; Jason Sanson, Environmental Design Group; Amy Santos, Preferred Benefits Insurance Agency; Melissa Stroupe, Delaware Historical Society -The Barn at Stratford; Courtney Vanest, Fidelity Federal Savings & Loan; Joe Wheeler, Dinsmore & Shohl, LLP; and Tonia Wilson, Family Promise of Delaware County.

On May 4, the chamber partnered with the Delaware Public Health District to hold a clinic for any and all chamber members and their families, and 64 doses were administered. The event was made possible thanks to the generosity of John Lewis, Symmetry One, who provided the venue in a vacant facility in his commercial park off U.S. Route 42 and Sawmill Road. The clinic for the second dose will be held May 25.

“The Delaware Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to have been able to play a part in moving our community forward by using our resources to participate in the vaccination of our members’ staff, families and residents,” Chamber President Holly Quaine said. “We know the incredible efforts our members have taken in the past 14 months to keep their businesses running and their employees safe, and we know that every vaccine is a step in the direction of easing that burden and meeting the goals of the CDC, Delaware Public Health District and the State of Ohio.”

Members of the Leadership Delaware County Class of 2021 help assist the Delaware Public Health District at a vaccination clinic held in late April at SourcePoint. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/05/web1_Chamber-vaccine.jpg Members of the Leadership Delaware County Class of 2021 help assist the Delaware Public Health District at a vaccination clinic held in late April at SourcePoint. Courtesy photo | Delaware Area Chamber of Commerce

Submitted story

Submitted by the Delaware Area Chamber of Commerce.

Submitted by the Delaware Area Chamber of Commerce.