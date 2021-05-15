Improvements being made to roads, parks in Sunbury

SUNBURY — Improvements are being made to roads and parks in the growing village.

Perhaps most visible to those who drive on routes 36/37 is the ongoing construction of a right turn lane on West Cherry Street at Miller Drive. The already-busy Miller Drive, with Wendy’s and McDonalds on opposite sides as well as the BST&G Fire District, offices and residences, will become busier when the new Big Walnut High School opens in January 2022.

The need for the turn lane was identified in the Big Walnut Local School District’s traffic impact study.

“Sunbury has agreed to design and construct the 775-foot long right turn lane on westbound Cherry Street at Miller Drive and the Big Walnut Schools have agreed to pay up to approximately $445,000 toward the cost of the improvement,” said the village’s engineering report. “The improvement begins just east of the fire station’s driveways.”

ODOT issued a right-of-way permit at the end of January. Bids for construction were taken in February, and Columbus Asphalt Paving had the low bid.

Earlier this month, the village posted, “We are going to be migrating from Facebook Live to our website to view council and commission meetings.” They can be seen on the village website, www.sunburyohio.org. If there are problems, the meetings will move over to the village’s YouTube channel.

“Please bear with us as we make this transition,” the May 5 post said. “As a reminder, Parks & Rec will start at 5:45 p.m., Services at 6:30 p.m., and Council at 7:30 p.m.” the first and third Wednesdays of the month.

The village also posted about an upcoming public meeting about improving the reservoirs to be more user-friendly as part of the parks system. It will take place at noon May 25 at the site, north of the gate entrance on Otis Street.

“This meeting is being held to get your feedback as we are completing an application for grant monies to improve the Reservoirs for our residents’ use by adding fishing piers and walking paths,” the post said. “Your comments and opinions are an important step in this process.”

For those unable to attend, comments may be sent to arothermel@sunburyohio.org.

Also at the reservoir will be the sixth annual Youth Fishing Derby from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 19. Equipment and bait will be provided at the free event. The event is presented by the Big Walnut Conservation Club, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, and Sportsmen’s Alliance Foundation.

Elsewhere in the village, the farmers market will return to the Sunbury square. These will take place Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon June through September. Local vendors have offered baked goods, fresh produce, handmade crafts, homemade jams and jellies, honey, meats and eggs. For more information, visit www.sunburyohiofarmersmarket.com or email sunburyohiofarmersmarket@gmail.com.

