Powell approves street repairs

The 2021 Road Maintenance and Repair Program has been approved by Powell City Council. During a May 18 meeting, council voted unanimously to approve a contract with Columbus Asphalt Paving, Inc. for a total of $856,016.40.

Included in the contract is a base bid of $737,204.75 that will cover the mill and overlay of Bennett Parkway, Ashmoore Drive, Wooten Court South and Glenn Abbey Court.

Powell’s biennial street rating program, which was presented to council during the April 20 meeting, showed Glenn Abbey had a failing grade due to its condition, the only road to have failed the study. Of the 626 sections reviewed by the Pavement Management Group, the average rating of Powell’s roads was in the “good” category.

Alternate projects include the mill and overlay of Bettendorf Circle, Ridgeview Place, Ridgeview Court, Ely Court North, Ely Court South, Vogt Court North, Vogt Court South, and pavement striping on South Liberty Road and Grace Drive.

All mill and overlay work will also include miscellaneous curb repair, storm structure repair, and ADA curb ramps.

Columbus Asphalt Paving, Inc. was also awarded the contract for last year’s program, which totaled $744,495 and included the mill and overlay of Liberty Ridge Avenue, Payne’s Depot Court, Welwyn Drive, Shale Ridge Court, Valley Run Place, Hopewell Court, and a portion of Beech Ridge Drive. Also included was the restoration of the Scioto Street and Liberty Street intersection, installation of a concrete apron at the alley entrance across from 44 N. Liberty St., and the mill and overlay of Sycamore Ridge Drive, Grey Oaks Drive, Wallsend Court and Oakham Court.

Last year, City Engineer Chris Huber said the roads selected for the yearly program were chosen based on need.

“The base bid, in general, is our worst streets … The alternates chosen are close by and just a step up, not quite as critical (as the base bid),” he said.

City Manager Andrew White said on Tuesday that the city had increased its budgeted allotment for street repairs to $1 million as part of the 2021 budget. White said Columbus Asphalt Paving’s bid was “very competitive” and “underneath expectation.”

White went on to say, “All in all, very pleased with this product, this market, and the ability to move forward with a significant impact on our pacing program for 2021.”

Repairs are expected to begin this summer and be completed by the end of October.

Bennett Parkway in Powell will be milled and repaved this year. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/05/web1_Bennett-Parkway.jpg Bennett Parkway in Powell will be milled and repaved this year. Joshua Keeran | The Gazette

By Dillon Davis cdavis@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.