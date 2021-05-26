DPHD: 115th COVID-19 death reported

A total of 115 Delaware County residents have died from COVID-19, the Delaware Public Health District said Wednesday.

“We are saddened to release another death was reported to us,” the health district posted on Facebook. “We send our heartfelt condolences to the family during this time of loss.”

Despite the death, less than 100 additional cases of the coronavirus were reported in the county during the past week, the DPHD said.

The latest COVID-19 numbers chart, released on Wednesday, said there were 16,695 total cases (11,653 confirmed by testing plus 5,042 probable by symptoms). There were 235 total hospitalizations (up three from last week), and 62 cases placed in isolation within the last 10 days (down 31 from last week).

The DPHD will have a walk-up vaccination clinic outside the front gate of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Powell from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered for those 12 years and older, with no appointment necessary. While the vaccine is free, parking and zoo admission apply. The second dose will be given June 19 at the Willis Education Center in Delaware.

The Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 Key Indicators chart said there were 1,099,580 total reported cases in the state. Over the past three weeks, an average of almost 1,000 cases a day have been reported. There have been 58,901 total reported hospitalizations, or an average of 91 per day over the last 21 days. A total of 8,093 Ohioans have had to be admitted to the intensive care unit due to the coronavirus, or an average of 10 per day over the past three weeks. Lastly, there have been 19,753 total reported deaths, or an average of 19 per day over the past 21 days.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID Data Tracker said Wednesday there were 32,994,369 cases of coronavirus in the United States. There have been 588,421 deaths in the U.S. from the infectious disease. Overall, though, cases and deaths from COVID-19 in the U.S. are down sharply in the last 30 days.

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center has consistently reported higher numbers than the CDC. According to its Dashboard data on Wednesday afternoon, there were 33,181,372 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. It also reports 591,684 deaths. Both numbers are higher than any other nation in the world. India has the second-most cases, while Brazil has the second-most deaths.

Worldwide, Johns Hopkins is reporting 168 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus, up 2.5 million from last week. There have been 3.4 million deaths, and more than 1.7 billion vaccine doses administered.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

