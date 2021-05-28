New subdivision planned for west side of Delaware

The early stages of a new subdivision on Delaware’s west side have been approved. During Monday’s Delaware City Council meeting, council members approved a rezoning amendment and preliminary subdivision plat for the Davis Tract subdivision.

Previously zoned A-1 Agricultural District and located in Delaware Township, the land has since been annexed into the city of Delaware and is now zoned R-3 One-Family Residential District. The land is located within the city’s utility service area and has been planned for annexation when it’s developed. The Delaware Planning Commission previously approved the rezoning amendment and preliminary subdivision plat at its May 5 meeting.

Proposed are 77 single-family lots on approximately 31 acres located on the north side of West William Street and just west of the Springer Woods subdivision. Lot sizes would be a minimum of 65 feet wide and 8,000 square feet in total. House sizes would be a minimum of 1,050 square feet for two-bedroom homes, with 200 square feet added for each additional bedroom. Nearly six acres of the site is to be designated for green space according to the early concept.

Primary access to the subdivision would be on West William Street, with secondary access coming from Aaron Drive and Penwell Drive, both of which exist in the Springer Woods community.

A home builder for the subdivision has not yet been chosen. Michael Shade, who is representing developer Charles Davis on the project, said there have been several developers who have been in contact with Davis, but for now, Davis simply wants to move forward with the project as quickly as possible.

“As we all know, there is a very strong demand for lots (in Delaware),” Shade told council. “We are significantly under in the greater central Ohio area for building lots, and everybody is showing a strong interest. I think there is a combination of factors there. I think the strong results from the schools have upped that market interest in the city of Delaware as opposed to what was already a strong presence in the Olentangy (Local Schools) portion of the city of Delaware.”

