Projects near completion

The Delaware City Schools Board of Education heard an update on construction projects within the district and approved several staffing changes during its meeting Monday.

Director of Facilities and Transportation Jason Sherman told board members the expansion at Carlisle Elementary School, which added a new lobby for increased safety and classrooms to the school, has been completed.

“You can check Carlisle off the list,” he said.

Sherman added renovations to add a new wing of classrooms and a new bus loop are ongoing at Schultz Elementary, and work on the Penick Avenue extension, which will allow for easier ingress and egress at the school, is also ongoing.

Sherman did note that due to a supply issue, the roof replacement at Schultz will be delayed until next year. He added any major leaks in the roof will be repaired in the meantime.

Sherman said Schultz is on schedule to be completed before the start of the school year.

Likewise, he said the work to add a new wing of classrooms, including an orchestra room, to Dempsey Middle School is also on track to be completed before the start of the upcoming school year.

Sherman said there have been some minor delays due to the pandemic and supply issues, but the delays were “minor in scope.”

He added playground equipment is being added at Smith Elementary, Conger Elementary and Schultz Elementary, and all the equipment has been designed to meet accessibility standards. Sherman said the district is also “going the extra mile” to be accessible to students with special needs, and the district will also be updating the playgrounds at Woodward and Carlisle elementary schools to meet accessibility standards.

Additionally, Sherman said the district is facing a transportation staff shortage. To address the issue, the district is continually recruiting and training individuals for those positions.

The board also approved several employments, including Raymond Eddy, an intervention specialist at Conger; Joshua Hill, a math teacher at Hayes High School; Abigail Jenkins, a music teacher for Dempsey and Hayes; Jaqueline Kearl, an intervention specialist at Dempsey; Michael Kivett, an intervention specialist at Dempsey; Anne Talik, an intervention specialist at Conger; Ryan Wallace, a math teacher at Hayes; and Mary Anne Ware, an intervention specialist at Dempsey.

The board also accepted the resignation of Qurat Bhutta, an EL teacher at Woodward Elementary School; and Jacob Bonofiglio, an educational assistant at Dempsey.

The board will meet next at 6 p.m. July 12.

