Remains discovered in Alum Creek State Park

An investigation is ongoing after human remains were discovered in a container Monday morning at Alum Creek State Park.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office reports that at 8:30 a.m., a man was kayaking in Alum Creek Lake when he discovered a storage tub near the shoreline of the lake and decided to investigate. The sheriff’s office reports the man approached the tub and the lid came ajar, which allowed the man to look inside the container, where he saw what he believed was a human leg. After making the discovery, the man immediately called law enforcement.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, the Delaware County Coroner’s Office, and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources arrived on the scene and began an investigation according to Tracy Whited, the head of community and media relations at the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.

Whited said the tub was brought out of the water and securely transported up the boat ramp at Cheshire Road. Whited said the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation will be conducting the forensic investigation of the tub.

On Monday morning, Whited said investigators believed the contents of the container to be a human leg and clarified in the afternoon that the container actually contained an entire human body. Whited said the body discovered inside the tub was that of a male, and anyone with a missing adult Caucasian male loved one can contact the sheriff’s office at 740-833-2830 or via email at dcsodetectives@co.delaware.oh.us.

The investigation was ongoing Monday afternoon.

Glenn Battishil can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

