DCS to add ADA-compliant equipment

The Delaware City Schools Board of Education approved new playground equipment, several construction change orders, and the resignation of the principal of Conger Elementary School during its meeting Monday evening at Willis Education Center.

Director of Facilities and Transportation Jason Sherman told the board that one of their action items would be a $165,924.64 increase to a contract with Place Services, Inc. to add more ADA-compliant playground pieces to Schultz Elementary, Conger Elementary and Smith Elementary. Sherman said the district hopes to make similar improvements over the next year to the other playgrounds in the district.

“We want all our children to have fun together,” Sherman said. “It’s not a cheap expenditure, but it’s a pretty good one.”

Sherman said the new playgrounds are expected to be completed around Labor Day.

The board approved the contract as well as several other change orders to existing projects including a $1,619.27 reduction to the contract with Adena Corporation for masonry work that is no longer needed at the Dempsey Middle School expansion and a $2,698.89 contract with Adena for flooring work that is not needed at Dempsey.

The board then approved the resignation of Kerri Templeton, who served as the principal at Conger Elementary during the 2020-2021 school year.

The board also approved the resignations of Jonathan Kelley, a teaching and learning coach at Willis; Sarah Thursh, a math teacher at Conger; Rachel Brooks, a kindergarten teacher at Woodward Elementary School; and Megan Helgeson, a French teacher at Dempsey.

The board approved several employments, including Alyssa Garrison, a language arts teacher at Dempsey; Anthony Sanfillipo, a science and social studies teacher at Dempsey; and Abby Goerke, a transition specialist at Hayes High School and Dempsey.

The board also approved the graduation of Kimberly Lynn Thompson and approved an overnight trip for members of The Talisman and Delhi staff to attend the JEA/NSPA National High School Journalism Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, from Nov. 10-14.

The board will meet next at 6 p.m. Aug. 2.

Playground equipment sits disassembled at Smith Elementary School as renovations take place this summer. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/07/web1_DSC_0400.jpg Playground equipment sits disassembled at Smith Elementary School as renovations take place this summer. Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

