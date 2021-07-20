LTFD awarded grant from Firehouse Subs

The Liberty Township Fire Department (LTFD) has been awarded a grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation to be used towards purchasing lifesaving equipment. In a press release announcing the grant, the fire department said the grant is worth a total of $14,741 and will be used to purchase a virtual fire extinguisher training system.

LTFD’s grant is one of 120 grants that were awarded to public safety organizations across the country as part of Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation’s most recent grant cycle. The 120 grants total nearly $2.5 million and were given to organizations in need of critical lifesaving equipment.

“This equipment is so important to Liberty Township as it will help us provide fire extinguisher training to a much wider audience,” said Liberty Township Fire Chief Tom O’Brien in the release. “The equipment allows us to conduct the training indoors and any time of the year. Expanding our fire prevention program will increase the safety and well-being of our community members. During these unique and difficult times, we’re so thankful to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation and our local Firehouse Subs in nearby Dublin.”

“In the past, we have provided training for the Columbus Zoo, DelCo Water, Abbington of Powell, both Powell Assisted Living and Powell Senior Living, and many other businesses in the community,” said Fire Inspector Shad Gilbert. “The fire extinguisher trainer that we have been utilizing is big and bulky, it uses propane, can only be used outdoors, and it is messy as it uses real live fire extinguishers.

“The new training system — Bullseye Laser-Driven Fire Extinguisher Trainer by BullEx — uses a digital flame wall and a special fire extinguisher. The fire extinguisher looks and feels like a real fire extinguisher. However, at the end of the discharge hose, instead of the chemical coming out, it emits a laser beam. When the user makes the sweeping motion at the base of the flame wall, the laser beam contacts sensors and the flames diminish and become ‘extinguished.’ Different types of flames can be generated to simulate the three most common classes of fire.”

Gilbert said the ability to simulate different classes of fires is important because the fires react differently when they are being extinguished, and the digital flames accurately simulate those reactions.

“The Bullseye is will allow us to provide realistic, hands-on training to our community,” Gilbert went on to say. “Providing education to our community gives us a chance to interact with our community in a non-emergency setting. Through education, people will view a fire extinguisher as a useful tool instead of something hanging on the wall. The end result is a safer community.”

The grant is part of more than $60 million that has been given by the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation to public safety organizations across the United States. The foundation was established by the Firehouse Subs founders in 2005 and has since provided funding resources, lifesaving equipment, prevention education, and training and disaster relief support to first responders and public safety organizations.

“Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation continues to be a valuable resource to first responders throughout the country,” the press release from LFTD stated, adding the grant money will be used to “build a safer community.”

To learn more about the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, or to donate to the foundation, visit www.firehousesubsfoundation.org.

By Dillon Davis cdavis@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.

