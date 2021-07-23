Preservation Parks opens new aviary

Preservation Parks of Delaware County and Ohio Nature Education (ONE) are inviting the community for a grand opening celebration for the Deer Haven Park Aviary on Sunday, Aug. 1, from 1-4 p.m. with a ribbon cutting at 2 p.m. Deer Haven Park is located at 4183 Liberty Road, Delaware.

Join park staff, partner organization, and volunteers for an afternoon of refreshments and activities.

“We are excited to finally be able to officially welcome these birds to the new Deer Haven Park Aviary, which was imagined and built, almost exclusively, by Preservation Parks’ staff,” said Tom Curtin, executive director of Preservation Parks. “We are excited to offer this new opportunity for visitors to see and learn about these extraordinary birds.”

The aviary broke ground in October 2019, and construction was complete in 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a grand opening celebration was postponed. Birds of prey were introduced in May 2021 and will be rotated on a continuing basis through the Preservation Parks partnership with Ohio Nature Education, a nonprofit that provides homes for permanently injured animals that can no longer live in the wild.

The birds on display for the grand opening are two turkey vultures, Igor and Ichabod; two red-shouldered hawks, Henna and Artmis; and two red tailed hawks, Bella and Apollo.

“Many of our audience members have never seen a real owl or hawk, so our education ambassadors give them a close-up, and maybe first time ever, view of wildlife,” said Manon VanSchoyck, founder and executive director of ONE. “We hope that this partnership benefits Preservation Parks by offering its guests a unique and wonderful experience that provides a close-up view of these magnificent birds right where they live.”

The grand opening celebration will include family activities such as games and crafts, bird merchandise and education, and special guests. As part of the grand opening, visitors may get a picture taken with an eastern screech owl, weather dependent.

Visitors are also invited to explore Deer Haven Park and Visitors Center.

“It’s been a long time coming, and we are so excited to finally be able to offer this aviary to the people of Delaware County,” said Liz Neroni, naturalist for Preservation Parks. “All are welcome to visit the Deer Haven Park Aviary often and get to know these wonderful birds.”

Preservation Parks’ staff and volunteers were trained by ONE and provide regular care for the birds, with Neroni acting as the aviary coordinator.

Park visitors may see the permanently injured birds on display anytime during open park hours.

Pictured is the new aviary located at Deer Haven Park, 4183 Liberty Road in Delaware.

Facility located at Deer Haven Park

Submitted by Preservation Parks of Delaware County.

