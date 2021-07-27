Pair promoted to chief deputy treasurers

Delaware County Treasurer Donald E. Rankey Jr. announced July 15 the promotion of two longtime employees.

Jessica Bendle, a 15-year employee, and Doug Crew, who has been with the treasurer’s office for 12 years, have both been named chief deputy treasurers.

“These promotions were earned by the years of dedicated service to the residents of Delaware County,” Rankey said. “One of the areas I’ve been working to improve since becoming treasurer has been workflow in the office. Jessica and Doug intimately understand the operations of the treasurer’s office. These promotions will enable us to better handle the obligations of the office and be more efficient. More efficiency will bring better service and savings to Delaware County residents.”

Bendle worked at Delaware County Bank & Trust for nine years before joining the treasurer’s office in 2006. Over the past 15 years, she has worked in nearly every area of the treasurer’s office, including collections, creating tax bills, and bankruptcies and foreclosures.

She is a graduate of Delaware Hayes High School.

“I’m excited about the future of the treasurer’s office under Mr. Rankey’s leadership” Bendle said. “The new structure will make us a more efficient operation with all of the new programs he’s implementing. I look forward to being part of a team that will help improve the services to the residents and local governments of Delaware County.”

Crew was recently assigned to the office’s Revenue Recovery Unit, which is responsible for pursuing delinquent property taxes and referring delinquent parcels to the county prosecutor to initiate the foreclosure process.

Crew also has been involved in nearly every aspect of the treasurer’s office.

Before coming to the county treasurer’s office in 2009, he worked 12 years with the State of Ohio – three years working with the Ohio House of Representatives, three years in the auditor’s office, and six years with the attorney general.

He has a bachelor’s degrees in business and political science, and a master’s degree in political science from Kent State University.

“We’ve seen a lot of positive changes in the treasurer’s office since Mr. Rankey took over,” Crew said. “The formation of the Revenue Recovery Unit was a real step in the right direction for updating and improving the collection methods of delinquent taxes”

