Sunbury back to holding in-person meetings

SUNBURY — The village has recently returned to holding its council and committee meetings in-person, after hosting them virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At its most recent July 21 meeting, Sunbury Village Council appointed Debra Miller to the Planning & Zoning Commission. A new resident to Sunbury, Miller was the former finance director of Powell.

Mayor Joe St. John next read a proclamation thanking Administrator Allen Rothermel for his six years of service. A reception for the retiring Rothermel will be held Thursday afternoon at the Town Hall.

Zoning Inspector Steve Pyles, who has also served as village manager in Granville and Wellington, was appointed as acting administrator. Finance Director Kathy Belcher was also ratified and confirmed as clerk of council.

During the meeting, council unanimously approved purchasing additional patrol rifles for its law enforcement officers at a total cost of $2,700. Also approved was request for the police department to hold an auction today for “the sale of unneeded, obsolete or unfit personal property.” The ordinance said the auction would include two dozen vehicles, lawn mowers and office equipment.

St. John said he had discussed Sunbury Parkway with officials, but it’s likely four years away from breaking ground.

For those driving through town on state Route 3, work is proceeding at the shopping center on Take 5 Car Wash, which is next to the Sherwin Williams paint store.

On July 24, American Legion Post 457 presented the annual Terry Hummel Memorial Youth Fishing Derby at the above ground reservoirs at Otis Street.

As for upcoming events, the Supplies for Scholars program will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 7 at the Community Library.

“Supplies for Scholars seeks to improve the educational experience of students in under-resourced schools by providing backpacks filled with basic school supplies and other services,” said the library website. To register for a prepacked backpack, visit yourcl.org.

Also in the village, the Sunbury/Big Walnut Chamber of Commerce will hold its 13th annual Chamber Golf Outing at Royal American Golf Links in Galena on Aug. 20.

The next day, the Big Walnut Civic Association will present the Sunbury Sizzle & Sounds Food and Music Festival at the square on Aug. 21. From 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. rain or shine, there will be live bands, a kid/teen zone, crafts and a beer garden. For more information, visit www.bigwalnutcivicassociation.com.

Sunbury Village Council meetings are held in the Town Hall on the Square. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/07/web1_Sunbury-Town-Hall-summer-2021.jpg Sunbury Village Council meetings are held in the Town Hall on the Square. Gary Budzak | The Gazette

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

