Township seeking residents’ input

Liberty Township is seeking input from residents in preparation for an update to its comprehensive plan. On Thursday, Aug. 19, the township and the Delaware County Finance Authority will host an open house that will allow residents and business owners to participate in an interactive event regarding the Liberty Township Comprehensive Plan project.

The open house will be held from 6-8 p.m. at the Liberty 321 Fire Station, located at 7761 Liberty Road.

“The primary purpose of the Liberty Township Comprehensive Plan is to provide a framework for zoning and other land use decisions,” the current plan states. “However, the plan offers other benefits as well. It is the vehicle by which all citizens of the township can express their collective goals for the future of their community. It is a guide to Township budgeting for capital improvements, and it is a means by which Township Trustees can communicate their intentions to other local, county, state, and federal agencies.”

Through the open house, Liberty Township and the Delaware County Finance Authority intend to “inform the public of the comprehensive plan process and gauge public input regarding recreation, transportation, development, and land use,” a press release for the event states. The open house will include several interactive stations to facilitate both aspects, as well as a component for feedback about the new Liberty Township branding initiative. According to the press release, the township rebranding has been an ongoing project since the beginning of the year.

“It’s no secret our community is a great place to live, and the projected population growth proves that,” said Trustee Shyra Eichhorn. “Updating our community’s comprehensive plan will help us continue to strive for high-quality living for our current and future residents. In order for us to accomplish a successful comprehensive plan, we need to hear from you — our residents and business owners. Ultimately, our goal is that township residents love living, working, and playing within our community.”

Eichhorn told The Gazette this process will have a similar approach to what the township did in 2004, which she said included significant resident input ahead of the final document in 2006. Unlike that document, however, Eichhorn said the township’s most recent update to the comprehensive plan in 2018 did not include nearly as much public participation prior to the document’s approval. During that process, a strong contingent of residents showed up for one of the initial meetings, but participation dipped heavily throughout the remaining discussions.

Residents who are unable to attend the open house are encouraged to take an online survey to provide their feedback to the township. The survey takes approximately 10 minutes to complete and can be accessed by visiting www.surveymonkey.com/r/libertytwpcompplan. The survey must be completed prior to Tuesday, Sept. 7.

