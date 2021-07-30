McCoy named new development director at Turning Point

MARION — Turning Point is pleased to announce Tasha McCoy has been brought into our organization as the new development director. McCoy will be responsible for the creation and implementation of all fundraising and development activities to ensure Turning Point can continue to provide restorative services to victims of domestic violence in Crawford, Delaware, Marion, Morrow, Union, and Wyandot counties.

After an extensive search, McCoy quickly rose to the top of the candidate list as she comes to the organization with a wealth of knowledge and experience. President/CEO of Turning Point Amber Scott stated, “It is always a great day when someone joins the organization, but we are super excited about introducing Tasha to the community as the newest administrative member of our team. Her development experience and leadership will ensure the organization weathers any future challenges.”

McCoy brings with her 11-plus years of experience in marketing, fundraising, project management, and member development for both for-profit and nonprofit organizations. She is an Ohio native and graduate of The Ohio State University with a degree in marketing communications. Her previous work experience includes generating philanthropic support during a $250 million capital campaign for Nationwide Children’s Hospital. She also managed membership development as a regional director at Inspirato, a young startup in the luxury hospital industry in Denver, Colorado.

McCoy is certain that her education and expertise will allow her to nurture existing relationships in the community, while also building new connections. Her past experiences will allow her to expand fundraising efforts to ensure that Turning Point’s mission is supported with necessary resources.

“I am thrilled to join the Turning Point team,” said McCoy. “I am passionate about supporting the needs of victims of intimate partner violence and believe no one should ever have to feel afraid in their own home. I am excited to contribute to our organization’s efforts to end domestic violence within our community.”

Investors and community partners may contact McCoy directly at tmccoy@turningpoint6.org or 740-382-8988.

Turning Point is a nonprofit agency that serves Crawford, Delaware, Marion, Morrow, Union and Wyandot counties. Funding comes for a variety of sources, including the United Way and the Delaware/Morrow Mental Health and Recovery Services Board.

Since 1979, Turning Point’s programming has developed to include individual and group support services, 24-hour crisis lines, community-based support groups, legal advocacy, in-school prevention programs, and community education presentations. If you or someone you know needs help or if you would like more information, please call 800-232-6505 or 740-382-8988 or check out our website at turningpoint6.org.

