MSD set to host ‘Safety on Sandusky’ event

Main Street Delaware’s Aug. 6 First Friday will feature police cars for little ones to explore, music from the Delaware Community Concern Band and Twisted Britches, free children’s activities, and community resource and partner booths.

“Safety on Sandusky” will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 6, with many stores and restaurants staying open late for the special event. The evening is sponsored by community investors Honda Marysville and Honda Marysville Motorsports, and Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Delaware.

For August’s First Friday, Delaware County Transit buses will run free shuttles every 15 minutes from the Hayes Delaware County Services Building, 145 N. Union St., to the intersection of William and Sandusky streets.

In addition to First Friday, Main Street Delaware’s Farmers’ Market also is underway, offering fresh, local produce and other treats from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday and 3 to 6 p.m. each Wednesday through October.

Learn more about these and other downtown news and events through the Main Street Delaware app, or by visiting www.mainstreetdelaware.com or www.facebook.com/MainStreetDelaware.

Main Street Delaware is a 501(c)(3) member-supported organization. In addition to coordinating the First Friday celebrations and downtown Farmers’ Markets, Main Street Delaware oversees the holiday parade, Christmas tree lighting, and more.

Main Street Delaware is an accredited Ohio Main Street Community. For additional information, contact Susie Bibler, executive director, at 740-362-6050 or director@mainstreetdelaware.com.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/08/web1_Main-Street-Delaware.jpg

Submitted story

Submitted by Main Street Delaware.

Submitted by Main Street Delaware.