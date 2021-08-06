County admin shifting to private sector

The Delaware County Board of Commissioners have announced that Michael Frommer, the county’s administrator since 2017, is transitioning to an executive position with a private engineering firm.

Frommer’s last full day with the county will be Sept. 3, but Frommer and the commissioners anticipate Frommer will consult to the county during a transition period while a new administrator is hired. Deputy County Administrator Dawn Huston also will serve as interim county administrator during this transition.

Frommer will be joining Columbus-based ms consultants as their vice president of new markets and services. He will focus on expanding their services in new geographic markets and improving under-performing markets.

“When I first joined Delaware County to run their Regional Sewer District in 2016, I told the commissioners I saw this as a two- to three-year challenge for myself and then I would return to the private sector,” Frommer said. He came to the county from AECOM/URS, another Columbus-based engineering firm.

“The people and projects I encountered here proved so engaging and inspiring that I ended up outstaying my original timeline,” Frommer added, “but when the opportunity to join ms consultants came up, I felt the time was right to move on. Public service has been a true honor and should never be taken for granted. I will look back on this experience and all the people I have met with tremendous gratitude.”

The county commissioners added their thoughts.

“It is with deep regret in my role as county commissioner to see Mike Frommer leave our great county,” said Gary Merrell, president of this year’s Delaware County Board of Commissioners. “But the reality is if you hire good people, you will lose good people. Mike’s leadership at the Regional Sewer District and then as county administrator has paid huge dividends for the residents of our county. This is a loss for us, but because of all Mike has done, we are well positioned for the next chapter in our county’s future.”

Said Commissioner Barb Lewis: “Mike’s outstanding tenure as our county administrator is marked by so many milestones: His leadership during the pandemic in keeping the county running smoothly as we served our residents; swiftly dispersing CARES federal funding and county funding to those in need; negotiating economic-development agreements; and designing the new Byxbe Campus. Whatever the project, whatever the challenge, Mike mastered them all quickly. I look forward to building on the foundation of all that we have worked on together.”

And Commissioner Jeff Benton added: “Mike has been a great leader here in Delaware County. He started with transforming our sewer district into an award-winning organization before becoming county administrator. There he elevated the performance and futures of our departments. He also developed great relationships with all the elected officials’ offices, local jurisdictions, agencies and businesses, helping them all achieve success. Always forward thinking, he has led Delaware County to excellence in so many areas. We will miss him.”

For more information about Delaware County, visit https://co.delaware.oh.us/.

Submitted by Delaware County.

