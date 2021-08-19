OSU building new $1.79B hospital

COLUMBUS, Ohio – In any other year, a groundbreaking ceremony would have marked the start of construction on the new $1.79 billion inpatient hospital at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in October. But during the COVID-19 pandemic, that wasn’t possible.

On Tuesday, 10 months into the project, about 100 people gathered for a “Building a Healthier Tomorrow” event at the base of the construction site where the new inpatient hospital will one day stand. Faculty and staff, local, state and federal government officials, donors and Board of Trustees members listened intently about how this new hospital will positively impact the community and beyond.

Scheduled to open in early 2026, the hospital will enhance a unified Ohio State Wexner Medical Center campus, providing leading-edge research, outstanding clinical training, and world-class patient care.

“The well-being of our community, and its long-term economic success, rely largely on people’s access to the highest quality, most up-to-date health care. This space is where we will translate our research into real-world medical treatments that improve patients’ lives, while also advancing our teaching capabilities so that our medical professionals graduate among the best in their fields,” said Ohio State University President Kristina M. Johnson.

Located east of Cannon Drive beside The Arthur G. James and Richard J. Solove Research Institute, the new facility will enhance the way Ohio State delivers transformative health care. It is the largest single facilities project ever undertaken at Ohio State, with up to 820 beds in private room settings to elevate patient-centered care, safety and training for the next generation of health care providers.

The inpatient hospital will include:

• 60 neonatal intensive care unit bassinets.

• State-of-the-art diagnostic, treatment and inpatient service areas (imaging, operating rooms, critical care and medical/surgical beds).

• Leading-edge digital technologies to advance care and teaching.

• Enhanced connections between the new Inpatient Hospital and The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute that also connects to Rhodes Hall, Doan Hall, the Ross Heart Hospital, and the Brain and Spine Hospital will improve the way Ohio State delivers transformative health care.

The new hospital is designed to support patients and the people who love and care for them. Every patient room will have enough space for a family member to stay, and an indoor café and outdoor areas will provide restorative places for families to recharge.

“This inpatient hospital will be a model for all 21st-century hospitals. It brings researchers and clinicians into closer working proximity, so they can translate groundbreaking discoveries into patient care faster than ever before. This is all part of our ambitious vision to redefine the future of health care and create healthier communities, one person and one family at a time,” said Dr. Hal Paz, executive vice president and chancellor for Health Affairs at The Ohio State University and chief executive officer of the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center.

During the event, artist Keith Alan Hasenbalg painted a live piece of art that directly correlates with the vision of the hospital. Guests were able to view his work and, by the end of the event, see how this artwork reflects the meaning and impact of the new hospital. The artwork is expected to be displayed inside the new hospital upon completion.

Pictured is a rendering of The Ohio State University’s new Wexner Medical Center Inpatient Hospital currently under construction on campus. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/08/web1_Inpatient-Hospital.jpg Pictured is a rendering of The Ohio State University’s new Wexner Medical Center Inpatient Hospital currently under construction on campus. Courtesy | OSU