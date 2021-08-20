Passport to Powell event planned

The City of Powell is hosting the first-ever Passport to Powell event from 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, in Village Green Park, 47 Hall St.

Guests will have the opportunity to experience the vibrant cultures that connect the Powell community through performing arts, food, music and more.

“Powell City Council commissioned a Community Attitude Survey earlier this year,” said Mayor Frank Bertone. “Residents were asked about a variety of topics pertaining to Powell, from what they like most about living in the City to what public officials should consider to be top priorities for the future. This year’s survey also included questions pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as diversity and inclusion.

“One of the key takeaways of the survey is the community desires more events that highlight the various cultures that make up our community. The Community Diversity Advisory Committee took this feedback and created the upcoming Passport to Powell event.”

“We’re thrilled to host this event at the end of August,” said Community Diversity Advisory Committee Chairperson and Powell City Council member Heather Karr. “The committee has worked diligently the past few months to present an event that partners with our local businesses and highlights community diversity through ways we may not realize.”

Those participating in the Passport to Powell event will have the opportunity to enjoy the following:

• Cultural Food Experience: Taste different foods and flavors from local restaurants under the Solar Pavilion. Restaurants will serve 1 oz. samples of food.

• Performing Arts: Local musicians, theater and dance groups are invited to perform on the McClurg Properties Stage. The final entertainment schedule will be published closer to the event.

• Downtown Powell Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA): The city’s DORA program will be in effect during the event. This program allows licensed liquor permit establishments in the designated area to sell alcohol at special times that can be carried out of their establishment in specially marked cups.

The Community Diversity Advisory Committee is an eight-member group providing input to City Council on policy and processes which promote diversity and inclusion to ensure that the city of Powell is a community in which all individuals are welcome and included. All candidates must be a resident of, or representative of a business, within the city of Powell.

Live performances will take place on the McClurg Properties Stage in Village Green Park during the Passport to Powell event on Aug. 29.

Submitted story

Submitted by the City of Powell.

