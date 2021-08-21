County fair to feature new coloring contest

This year, the Delaware County Fair has added a new category to its open class show — a coloring contest — giving children and seniors a chance to display their coloring abilities and win some money.

The coloring contest is open to four different age groups: 4 years old and under, 5-8 year olds, 9-12 year olds, and 55 years old and over. The first-place winner will receive $25, second place will receive $15, and third place will win $10.

This year’s coloring page is a fun, county fair-themed page with different types of animals and vegetables. All things visitors will find at the 2021 Delaware County Fair.

In order to enter, exhibitors must fill out an open class entry form found on the last page of the fair exhibitor book. Exhibitor books are located in the fair office, or on the fair website at www.delawarecountyfair.com. Exhibitors also have the option to enter online at www.fairentry.com under the 2021 Delaware County Fair Open Show.

The coloring contest can be found under the Miscellaneous Arts and Crafts section of the exhibitor book on page eight.

Entry forms and fees should be returned to the fair office no later than noon on Saturday, Aug. 28. The entry fee for the coloring contest is $2, and an exhibitor can only enter one coloring page into the contest.

All coloring pages submitted for the contest will be displayed in the Arts and Crafts Building during the duration of fair week. Exhibitors may bring their completed coloring page to the Arts and Crafts Building from 5 to 8 p.m. on the Friday before the fair, and can pick their page up on the Sunday after the fair from 9 a.m. to noon.

For more information, visit www.delawarecountyfair.com or call the fair office at 740-362-3851.

Submitted by the Delaware County Fair.

