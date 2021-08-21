Playground to open at Sunbury UMC

SUNBURY — The grand opening of a new playground will take place at 11:30 a.m. Sunday at Sunbury United Methodist Church, 100 W. Cherry St.

“We are so excited to announce the much-anticipated opening of a new state-of-the-art playground and outdoor space for all of the Sunbury community to use and enjoy!” Sunbury UMC posted earlier this week on Facebook. “We call it Recreation Connection because we envision many wonderful opportunities for families and neighbors to connect and spending time together and having fun!”

In a YouTube video, Recreation Connection organizers said they knew Sunbury was growing fast, and they wanted to offer similar playground equipment to what other communities had.

The “play structures accommodate different skill levels and are packed with adventure!” said the church website. “The main play set has several slides, climbers, monkey bars, and specialized panels for imaginative play. Other equipment includes a merry go round, teeter totter, large netted climbing structure, netted swing, spring riders, and a zipline.”

Following the church’s worship service, Pastor Gordon Myers will lead a dedication ceremony and ribbon-cutting behind the church building at the shelter house and picnic area. Other speakers will discuss fundraising and their vision for the equipment. When the ceremony is complete, kids can begin playing. There will also be free food and music.

For more information, visit www.sunburyumc.org/recreation-connection.

This is a busy weekend in Sunbury. In addition to Sunday’s dedication, today is the annual Sunbury Sizzle & Sounds Food & Music Festival from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on the Sunbury Square. There is a Kid Zone from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and a Teen Zone from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. with various rides and activities. There is an Arts & Crafts Zone from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and a Beer Garden from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. for the adults. There will be two free shuttles running every 20 minutes throughout Sunbury.

Food vendors providing the sizzle include BBQ, pizza, Greek, kettle corn, hot dogs, funnel cakes, ice cream, lemonade, and other concessions. Musical groups providing the sounds include the Matt Simmons Band (12:30 p.m.), Bova (2 p.m.), Cyntsation (4 p.m.), Cream Camino (6 p.m.), Bim Strawser and the the Silverado Band (8 p.m.), and headliner the Reaganomics (10 p.m.). Limited seating is available, so chairs and blankets are welcome.

Sizzle & Sounds is put on by the Big Walnut Civic Association.

Workers look over the playground on Thursday morning at Sunbury United Methodist Church. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/08/web1_Sunbury-UMC-Playground.jpg Workers look over the playground on Thursday morning at Sunbury United Methodist Church. Gary Budzak | The Gazette

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

