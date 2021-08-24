Summerfest to take place Saturday

Summerfest will take place Saturday in the Village of Galena.

The Journey Fellowship church will kick off the festival with opening ceremonies at 11 a.m. The church will also have its “KidZone” from 11 a.m.-6 p.m., where families can take a horse and wagon ride, and kids can ride ponies, do crafts, balloons, a petting zoo and face painting. The Galena Historic Museum will be open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. at Galena Village Hall, 109 Harrison St.

A new feature for kids is “Safety Street” on Harrison Street.

“You can touch a truck and meet our first responders including the fire safety trailer, kids obstacle course, Delaware County Sheriff’s Command Center and mounted deputies; BST&G ladder and engine trucks; Harlem Township Fire District tanker truck; Delaware County EMS ambulance, Kubota, and bike patrol; Genoa Township Fire District rescue boat; and, the Delaware General Health District,” Summerfest organizers said in a news release. “MedFlight will land and offer tours in the 4-6 p.m. timeframe.”

Also new is a “Critter Corner” in Ruffner Park from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The Southern Ohio Flying K9s will do a Frisbee show at noon and 2 p.m. In addition, festival organizers said, “You’ll be able to meet adoptable dogs from Rico Pet Recovery, Cause for Canines, and the Humane Society of Delaware County.”

There will also be food, business, and arts and craft vendors, along with a beer garden, raffles, and t-shirts for sale.

The entertainment will start at 12:30 p.m. with emcee Mike Kilburn of WSYX-TV; with performances by Long Play at 1 p.m.; Hurricane Jerry at 3 p.m.; Leap of Faith Dancers at 4:30 p.m.; The Usual Suspects and Repeat Offenders at 5 p.m.; emcee Joe Jankowski from Jazz 98.5 at 6:30 p.m.; Sean Carney at 7 p.m.; Jamie Sagle at 8:30 p.m.; and Ray Fuller & the Bluesrockers at 9 p.m.

The Big Walnut Nature Club will showcase Village Hall Chimney Swifts as they roost for the night at 8:30 p.m.

Village Administrator Jeffrey White said the following streets around the Village Square will be closed for Summerfest: “From Friday 8/27 at midnight until Saturday 8/28 at midnight: Walnut Street from Church Street to Columbus Street; Columbus Street from Walnut Street to Front Street; Middle Street from Columbus Street to Park Street; Harrison Street from Walnut Street to High Street. From Friday 8/27 at midnight until Monday 8/30 at 5:30 p.m.: Park Street, from Middle Street to Walnut Street. Traffic coming into the Village such as on Sunbury Road and S. Old 3C Highway will be detoured around the Village via signs that will be posted. Emergency access will be maintained through the Village using South Walnut and Front Streets and West and Water Streets.”

The event is put on by the Greater Galena Civic Association. For more information, visit www.GalenaSummerfest.com.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/08/web1_Summerfestaerial-1.jpg

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

