Field grows more crowded in Genoa Twp. race

WESTERVILLE — Three people are running for two trustee seats in Genoa Township in the November general election.

The newest name, Jedidiah “Jed” Bressman, had his petitions certified by the Delaware County Board of Elections on Aug. 4.

“Now the real work begins,” Bressman said in a news release announcing his candidacy earlier this week. “The residents of Genoa are looking for a trustee who listens to them, serves them, and fights for them. That is the foundation of my campaign.”

An attorney who lives with his wife, Michelle, in the Highland Lakes subdivision, Bressman is also a wrestling coach and a member of the Genoa Township Police Advisory Committee. He is originally from Powell.

“Genoa Township is a nice place to live,” Bressman said. “My wife and I chose to live in Genoa because this is where we want to build our family.”

Bressman has degrees from the Indiana Institute of Technology and The Ohio State University College of Law. His experience includes working as an assistant attorney general at the Ohio Attorney General’s office and a judicial staff attorney for the 10th District Court of Appeals. He is currently an attorney at Dublin-based Bressman Law, which specializes in personal injury cases.

“I enjoy serving my community,” he said. “I believe a Trustee is elected to serve their community. I will work hard to show the voters that I intend to serve them.”

On his website, Bressman said, “We need leaders who will keep us safe. We need leaders today that will be in the community 20 to 30 years from now. I am that person. … I know what happens when a community with a rural feel turns into a community with high-density development. Farmland went to high-density housing and condos, while traffic increased. Seeing my childhood area change made me realize that I wanted my children to grow up in a place where they felt safe.”

The township’s website states “Genoa residents will have a full ballot” for the Nov. 2 election, including boards of education and levies. The voter registration deadline is Oct. 4, early voting starts Oct. 5, and absentee ballots are mailed by noon Oct. 30.

Also on the ballot for Genoa Township trustee are incumbent Connie Goodman and newcomer Mark Antonetz. Incumbent Karl Gebhardt will not seek another term.

