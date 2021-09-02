OWU among ‘387 Best Colleges’

Before naming Ohio Wesleyan University as one of the nation’s best colleges for undergraduates, The Princeton Review asked students what makes the university special.

OWU students told the editors that they appreciate “the ‘smaller school’ experience of a ‘liberal arts education’ along with the ‘fantastic financial aid,’ ‘scholarship money,’ and ‘opportunity to play a collegiate sport’ available at a ‘global’ university.”

Only about 14% of America’s 2,700 four-year colleges – including Ohio Wesleyan – are profiled in The Princeton Review’s newly released guidebook, “The Best 387 Colleges: 2022.”

“We salute Ohio Wesleyan for its outstanding academics, and we are genuinely pleased to recommend it to prospective applicants searching for their ‘best-fit’ college,” said Rob Franek, The Princeton Review’s editor-in-chief and lead author of “The Best 387 Colleges.”

In addition to being listed among the “387 Best Colleges,” Ohio Wesleyan also is included in The Princeton Review’s 2022 list of the 158 “Best Midwestern” colleges. These schools, part of the guidebook’s “Best Colleges: Region by Region” list, are described by the editors as “academically outstanding and well worth consideration in your college search.”

Ohio Wesleyan also is featured among The Princeton Review’s latest list of the 209 “Best Value Colleges” in the United States. These ratings, issued in April, are based on more than 40 data points, including “academic offerings, cost/financial aid, career placement services, graduation rates, and student debt as well as alumni salary levels and job satisfaction.”

“The colleges that we designate as our ‘Best Values’ this year are truly a select group: they comprise only about 1.2% of the four-year undergraduate institutions in the U.S.,” Franek said. “These exceptional schools differ in many ways, yet they are alike in that all offer outstanding academics and excellent career services. … We recommend and commend them highly for everything their administrators, faculties, staff, and alumni are doing to educate their students and to guide them to post-college success.”

Learn more about The Princeton Review’s “The Best 387 Colleges: 2022” at www.princetonreview.com/best387, more about its 2021 “Best Value Colleges” at www.princetonreview.com/college-rankings/best-value-colleges, and more about Ohio Wesleyan, including academic opportunities and enrollment information, at www.owu.edu/admission.

