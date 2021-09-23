Schultz recognized by Ohio House

State Rep. Kris Jordan (R-Ostrander) recently presented Schultz Elementary School in Delaware with an official commendation from the Ohio House of Representatives for receiving the President’s Award for Exceptional Performance from Scholastic Book Fairs.

“Book fairs and high quality libraries are essential foundational elements to a strong education” said Jordan. “I’m proud of Schultz Elementary and Delaware City Schools for being recognized for this excellent academic achievement.”

Schultz Elementary competed against hundreds of other scholastic book fairs across the country for the award. The school was recognized for its student engagement in the virtual book fair and student interest in books and reading. Only 10 schools won an award in various categories.

Jordan presented the commendation to Travis Woodworth, Schultz Elementary School principal; Rose Long, the school’s media specialist; and Heidi Kegley, superintendent of Delaware City Schools.

As a result of this honor, Schultz will receive award funds to spend on its library collection.

State Rep. Kris Jordan (R-Ostrander), center, is joined by Schultz Elementary School students (left to right) Max Woodruff, Alexander Emmons, Aurora Larson, Adalynn Singleton, Kaitlyn Brooks, Conner Bower and Bailey Chappell, as well as Principal Travis Woodworth (left), Superintendent Heidi Kegley (center) and LMC Assistant Rose Long (right). https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/09/web1_Rep-Jordan-Schultz-.jpeg State Rep. Kris Jordan (R-Ostrander), center, is joined by Schultz Elementary School students (left to right) Max Woodruff, Alexander Emmons, Aurora Larson, Adalynn Singleton, Kaitlyn Brooks, Conner Bower and Bailey Chappell, as well as Principal Travis Woodworth (left), Superintendent Heidi Kegley (center) and LMC Assistant Rose Long (right). Courtesy photo

Submitted by the office of state Rep. Kris Jordan (R-Ostrander).

