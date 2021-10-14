GOP hosts annual Lincoln Reagan Dinner

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, a rising GOP star, was the featured speaker at the Delaware County Republican Party (DCRP) Lincoln Reagan Dinner held recently at the Renaissance Hotel in Westerville.

“The fact that we were able to secure such a high-profile leader in the Republican Party demonstrates that we’re doing something right here in Delaware County,” said DCRP Central Committee Chairman Steve Cuckler. “We greatly appreciate those who generously contributed their time and resources to make this a successful event.”

Noem gave an inspiring speech focusing on family, and she encouraged the crowd to “say yes” when it comes to being involved, supporting a candidate, or running for office when called. She also outlined how South Dakota has become an economic driver because of conservative leadership.

“This event sold out in record time and had a lengthy wait list,” said DCRP Executive Committee Chairman Tom Foos. “That’s a testament to Gov. Noem’s principled leadership and what that has meant for South Dakota. Our country is longing for strong leadership.”

As tradition for the DCRP, the men and women who served in the U.S. Armed Forces, law enforcement, and other safety services were recognized and received a powerful standing ovation, a practice Noem vowed to take back to the state of South Dakota.

Additionally, Cuckler and Foos were presented an award by the Delaware County elected officials for their stellar leadership and remarkable service as chairmen.

