DPHD: County now failing 3 COVID-19 factors

The Delaware Public Health District is reporting three failed factors on its COVID-19 Critical Factor Report Card for Nov. 17, which means it recommends that everyone, including fully vaccinated individuals, continue to wear a mask in public indoor settings.

Last week, there were two failed factors out of a possible five critical factors recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “to inform local decision-making and community guidance.” When two or more of the factors are reported as failing, the health district will recommend continuing to wear the masks.

One failed factor is the positivity rate as measured by the CDC. The county’s rate is 8.92%, which is greater than the 8% threshold. Last week it was 6.8%. Also, county transmission has increased to 264 cases per 100,000 people in the last week, more than last week’s 221. New cases in county public school staff and students in the past seven days is 436 per 100,000 people, which is up from 334 last week. The new cases should be less than 50 per week.

There were two positive factors. First, the CDC’s COVID data tracker said 66.7% of Delaware County residents have completed the vaccinations for coronavirus. Second is health system capacity, as measured by Ohio Hospital Association. In Delaware County, 14% of intensive care unit patients have COVID-19, less than the 20% that would merit a failing grade. Last week’s number was 12%.

The health district’s weekly report issued Wednesday showed increases over the past weeks. There were 38 average new cases per day per 100,000 population (as opposed to 31 last week); 1,620 cases placed in isolation within the last 10 days (up from 1,462 last week); and 23,363 total cases (up from 22,790 last week).

The health district has announced three upcoming school-based clinics for children ages 5-11 to receive the pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The clinics will be held at Willis Education Center, 74 W. William St., Delaware on Nov. 18; Buckeye Valley High School, 901 Coover Road, Delaware on Nov. 19; and just-added General Rosecrans Elementary, 301 S. Miller Dr., Sunbury on Nov. 29. Each clinic will run from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The health district said the clinics are open to all children, regardless of where the child attends school. However, appointments are required by visiting https://forms.delawarehealth.org/Forms/schoolcovid and using the code flucovid2021.

Parents and guardians may also get adult booster doses at the clinics, but appointments are needed and every adult will need to bring their CDC COVID-19 vaccination card with them. There is a COVID-19 Booster Breakdown chart on the health district’s website and Facebook page that shows who should get the booster shot, based on the original dose they received.

Pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations are also available Tuesdays at the DPHD Sunbury Office, 137 state Route 3, Sunbury, in the Kroger Shopping Plaza. Appointments are required.

There is also a flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinic (appointments only) at the 7th annual Fight Against Hunger Games, 10:30 a.m.-noon Nov. 23 at the former DACC North Building. To schedule, visit https://forms.delawarehealth.org/Forms/flucovid and use code flucovid2021.

By Gary Budzak

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

