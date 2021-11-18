Board agrees to purchase 5 buses

The Delaware City Schools Board of Education on Monday approved the purchase of five new school buses and announced the district is now accepting comments on the proposed calendar for the 2022-2023 school year.

Jason Sherman, the district’s director of facilities and transportation, addressed the purchase of the five conventional school buses at a total cost of $528,218. He said the district traditionally purchases propane buses, which are more cost and energy efficient than conventional diesel or gasoline buses, but said the five buses being purchased are conventional gasoline buses due to the rising costs of propane buses because of the pandemic. Sherman said Tuesday that of the 56 buses the district currently owns, 30 are propane buses, 23 are diesel buses, and three are gasoline buses.

The board also discussed the calendar for the 2022-2023 school year, adding the proposed calendar is now available for public comment on the district’s website at www.dcs.k12.oh.us/Page/5035. Comments on the calendar can be sent to WeAreListening@delawarecityschools.net.

The board also approved a number of staffing changes Monday, including the retirements of John Hohman, a science teacher at Hayes High School; Stacy Lemke, a music teacher at Hayes; Josè Pèrez, a Spanish teacher at Hayes; and Carol Smith, a reading recovery/resource teacher at Schultz Elementary School.

The board approved the resignation of Emily Simpson, a Learning Support Teacher at Conger Elementary School; Natalie Darst, a School-Aged-Child-Care (SACC) program assistant for the district; Angela Neal, a SACC program assistant at Carlisle Elementary School; and JoAnna Young, a SACC site manager at Woodward Elementary School.

The following new hires were approved by the board: Melinda Cain, a special education supervisor at Willis; Audrew Cross, a learning support teacher at Woodward; Vicki Jacobs, a learning support teacher at Schultz; Katherine McCauley, a learning support teacher at Smith Elementary School; Kathryn Nentwich, an intervention specialist at Conger; Riyeasa Truss, a learning support teacher at Carlisle; and Sarah Green, who will be the new accountant at Willis.

Looking to next school year, the board approved administrative contracts with a number of administrators in the district, including Hayes Principal Richard Stranges, Dempsey Middle School Principal Dan Bartha, Director of Special Education Angela Macwhinney and Director of Food Services Sally Rathje.

The board will meet next at 6 p.m. Dec. 6.

Delaware City Schools buses line up for dismissal at the end of the school day at Schultz Elementary School Tuesday. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/11/web1_DSC_0966.jpg Delaware City Schools buses line up for dismissal at the end of the school day at Schultz Elementary School Tuesday. Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

