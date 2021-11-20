New township hall nearly ready

SUNBURY — The current Kingston Township Hall stands like a lonely sentry at the northeast corner of state Route 521 and Carter’s Corner Road. However, the Kingston Township trustees will be meeting in a brand new building in the near future.

Just a mile south at 4063 Carter’s Corner Road, work continues on the new hall and park with a picnic pavilion.

“Trustee (Steve) Volpe has put in many hours to get the new township hall started,” Trustees Chairman Dewey Akers wrote in this year’s first quarter Kingston News newsletter. “We hope we can be moved in sometime this year. There have been many obstacles to overcome during this process.”

For the second quarter newsletter Akers wrote, “Trustee Volpe has kept the new township hall project moving towards a completion date later this year.”

The newsletter went on to say that earthwork “has taken place to shape the banks of the entrance road, underground utilities are being installed, and grading for the parking lot, picnic shelter pad and township hall pad are taking place within the site. Construction on the hall will tentatively start in early July, and will take 30-45 days to complete.”

Nationwide Realty Investors was thanked for their help on the early part of the project.

Then in August, Akers wrote in the third quarter newsletter, “Regarding the new township hall, we are currently experiencing construction delays by our contractor Morton Buildings … We hope to have the building started soon. As a matter of information, the township hall will have an evergreen-colored roof with cupolas, beige side and end walls, evergreen wainscot around the base of the building, and beige windows and doors.”

In this month’s newsletter, Akers thanked Volpe for his planning work on the hall. Although Matt Roy will fill Volpe’s seat on Jan. 1, Akers said he will oversee completion of the project.

“We continue to put the finishing touches on the new Township Hall,” Akers wrote in the fourth quarter newsletter. “A number of interior components have been completed including drywall, flooring and painting. A special thanks goes out to local contractor Jeremiah Morgan of Morgan Painting for completing the painting under a tight schedule. We have entered into a contract with Spectrum for internet service, and they will be bringing fiber optic cable to the building in the next several months, and running the cable throughout the interior. HVAC installation will soon be completed.”

The new Kingston Township Hall will be 4063 Carters Corner Road, Sunbury. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/11/web1_New-Township-Hall-Kingston.jpg The new Kingston Township Hall will be 4063 Carters Corner Road, Sunbury. Gary Budzak | The Gazette The current Kingston Township Hall is at 9899 state Route 521, Sunbury. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/11/web1_Kingston-Township-Hall.jpg The current Kingston Township Hall is at 9899 state Route 521, Sunbury. Gary Budzak | The Gazette

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.