Sunbury seeks two council members

SUNBURY — The city is seeking two residents to serve as council members through next year. The one-year term would pay $3,800.

“Martin Fisher resigned as he has accepted a position that necessitated relocation from Sunbury,” City Administrator Steven R. Pyles said in an email to The Gazette. “Greg Elliott had his petition rejected by the Board of Elections for a position that was open in the most recent election. Thus, there was no candidate for the slot and it will need to be filled by Council.”

Fisher, Dave Martin and Damin A. Cappel were reelected to council in the Nov. 2 election. Councilwoman Cindi Cooper was elected to serve an unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2023. Former councilman Joe St. John, who was appointed mayor when Tommy Hatfield resigned earlier this year, was elected to serve out the unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2023. The other member of council is president Tim Gose, who was nominated by St. John.

Sunbury has a seven-person council that includes the mayor and six councilors. They meet the first, third and fifth Wednesdays of the month at 7:30 p.m., along with committee meetings.

“Per Sunbury charter, Candidates for the Council shall have been electors of the Municipality, or any area annexed to the Municipality for at least one year immediately prior to the time they file for or are appointed to office, and members of Council shall remain so qualified during their term of office,” the city website states. “Members of Council shall not hold any other public office during a term, except they may (i) hold office in a political party or be a delegate to a political party convention, (ii) serve as a notary public, (iii) serve as a member or officer in the military reserve or nation guard, (iv) serve in any office, position or capacity to represent the Municipality or to further intergovernmental cooperation, and (v) hold any office permitted by this Charter or the laws of the State of Ohio. Any member who ceases to possess any of such qualifications or who removes from the City shall forfeit the member’s office.”

Applicants may email a letter of interest and resume to spyles@sunburyohio.org or contact city offices at 740-965-2684. Application deadline is 5 p.m. Dec. 13. The appointment would be made in January.

Pyles, who was previously Sunbury’s zoning officer, has held positions for the cities of Granville, Marion and Wellington, Ohio. He started as Sunbury administrator in August following the retirement of Allen Rothermel in July.

