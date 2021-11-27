Park’s transformation underway

The Boardman Arts Park recently announced two new installations at its Imagination Space. These works mark the initial stage of the Imagination Space, and infrastructure is now underway with water, lighting, and concrete for the planned stage and park entry being introduced over the next few months.

One of the new editions to the park is Buckethead, a whimsical character sculpture created by artist Steven Bush, a third generation iron worker. Bush is the owner of smARTworks in Blacklick, Ohio, as well as an instructor at the Columbus College of Art and Design.

Buckethead is a kinetic piece, and children are encouraged to touch and interact with the piece when the Imagination Park is paved and open for exploration.

In addition, visitors entering the Imagination Space at Winter Street are now welcomed by an impressively massive new entrance inspired by the Boardman Arts Park’s skyward hands and stars logo. The entrance was created by steel sculptor Todd Timler of Columbus. The steel gate is the bridge between the historic Northwest Neighborhood of Delaware and the Imagination Space.

The community is invited to be a part of the Imagination Spaces by helping the Boardman Arts Park “Pave the Way” to connect all the new art pieces. The first 100 engraved pavers purchased will be installed at the new Winter Street entrance. All proceeds will be used on the grounds of the Imagination Space, including the paver paths, tree planters, seating walls and additional art.

Information on purchasing pavers can be found on the home page of the Boardman Arts Park’s website at https://boardmanartspark.org/.

To follow the progress of the Imagination Space, check out the Boardman Arts Park on social media at Facebook.com/boardmanartspark and Instagram.com/boardmanartspark.

The Imagination Space development has been made possible in large part due to contributions from Ohio Arts Council, USA Today, Delaware Eagles, Delaware Kiwanis, Trucco Construction, Wanner Metal Worx, Hamilton Parker, Ryan’s Landscaping, and members of the community.

The Boardman Arts Park is located at 154 W. William St. in Delaware.

