Keeping city traffic moving

Major updates are set to begin on a slew of traffic signal systems along primary travel corridors throughout Delaware. On Monday, work will begin on 37 of the city’s 62 traffic signals.

The traffic signals included in the project are located along four roads: William Street (US 23 to Lehner Woods Boulevard), Sandusky Street (Belle Avenue to Central Avenue), Central Avenue (US 23 to Warrensburg Road) and London Road.

Included in the project will be the replacement of signal controllers, cabinets and vehicle detection, as well as the addition of battery backup systems, the installation of fiber communication and emergency vehicle preemption at each intersection, upgrades to pedestrian signals, and curb ramps for ADA accessibility.

Among the measurable benefits anticipated by the city as a result of the project are “reduced congestion and improved travel time with the installation of equipment that can communicate ‘real-time’ traffic conditions for the entire system, eliminating isolated signal controllers,” according to a project fact sheet produced by the city.

Other benefits include reduced emissions, improved safety during power outages, and reduced emergency response times.

The project, which began in 2018 with the study and design phase, will be mostly funded by a $2.5 million grant the city received from the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission in 2017, marked specifically for signal upgrades along primary corridors. The city’s grant-matching contribution will be $500,000, which will cover the design and right-of-way acquisition and utility relocations if needed, as well as in-house services to cover the construction management and inspection during the construction phase.

Delaware Fire Department levy funds totaling $385,000 will cover the cost to install emergency vehicle preemption equipment at each intersection. In total, the project is expected to cost $3,385,272.

According to the fact sheet, “The goal of this project is to reduce congestion and improve safety as the City continues to grow. The existing traffic control system was installed in 1999, is outdated, and does not include current technology to manage increased vehicle and truck movements along major roadways such as William Street, Central Avenue, Sandusky Street, and London Road.”

Work on the intersections is expected to take at least nine months to complete but should be completed prior to the end of 2022. For more information on the project, visit www.delawareohio.net.

The Citywide Signal System Upgrade, Phase 1 project will kick off Monday as crews begin work on 37 traffic signals located throughout the city of Delaware, including at the intersection of West Central Avenue and Houk Road, pictured, on the west side. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/12/web1_Traffic-at-Houk.jpg The Citywide Signal System Upgrade, Phase 1 project will kick off Monday as crews begin work on 37 traffic signals located throughout the city of Delaware, including at the intersection of West Central Avenue and Houk Road, pictured, on the west side. Joshua Keeran | The Gazette

$3M-plus project set to begin

By Dillon Davis cdavis@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.