Fallen Heroes trail expanding

SUNBURY — The third phase of the Fallen Heroes multi-use trail should be completed by summer, according to city documents.

The city is also working on a fourth phase for the trail, which begins at the Ohio Fallen Heroes Memorial (OHFM). Sunbury is completing a section at a time, with two parts already done.

The first section runs between the memorial and the Community Library, from West Cherry Street to West Granville Street. Phase 2 is across Granville and is the most-curvy section of the trail, with a crossing sign.

At the Dec. 15 Sunbury Village Council meeting, the engineering status report said of phase 3, “This project extends the existing Fallen Heroes multi-use trail from the terminus of phase 2 … to the southern property line of Old Orchard Park (which is the northern property line of Sunbury Meadows)” subdivision.

The asphalt trail will be 10 feet wide and 610 feet long.

“Sunbury has been informed that it will be recommended for a grant in the amount of $50,568.50 from the County Commissioners, through their Trail Assistance Program. This amount is one-half of the estimated cost to construct” the trail, the status report said.

The report added construction will begin in March and should be completed by June 1.

Phase 4, which picks up at the end of phase 3, goes from Old Orchard Park to Sunbury Meadows Drive. This section is 550 feet long and 10 feet wide.

“The work will be expedited so phase 4 can be combined with phase 3 and bid out as a single project,” the report said.

When phases 3 and 4 are done, two more segments are planned for construction that would connect to existing trails.

Once fully completed, walkers, runners, and bicyclists will be able to get off of the Sandel Legacy Trail (a part of the Ohio-to-Erie Trail) and go to the OHFM. The memorial will also be accessible to trail users in Sunbury Meadows.

Councilman Dave Martin asked about flooding at the latest extension of the Fallen Heroes Trail at the Dec. 15 meeting. Engineer David Parkinson said in the meeting minutes “that the trail is in a flood plain and because it will not experience heavy traffic, only pedestrians and bike users, he does not anticipate any water damage to the trail.”

Also, at the November Parks and Recreation Committee meeting, Councilwoman Cindi Cooper said, “(I) noticed flooding on the new trail and asked if there is anything we can do to minimize flooding.” In the minutes, Parkinson said, “the trail isn’t finished yet and anticipated reduced flooding once the final grading is done.”

Phase 2 of the Fallen Heroes multi-use trail. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/01/web1_Sunbury-trail.jpg Phase 2 of the Fallen Heroes multi-use trail. Gary Budzak | The Gazette

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.