Columbia Gas to replace gas lines in Ashley

Aging gas lines in the village of Ashley will be replaced with state-of-the-art plastic pipe, Columbia Gas of Ohio announced Monday.

According to a press release, the project consists of two phases: Phase 1 includes the area west of Franklin Street; Phase 2 encompasses the area east of Franklin Street.

In all, “crews plan to install roughly 7,500 feet of new pipe serving approximately 100 properties on Phase 1 and roughly 12,000 feet of new pipe serving approximately 160 properties on Phase 2,” the release said.

While preconstruction camera work has already begun, village residents will notice crews beginning work on Phase 1 within the next week, while Phase 2 will begin as soon as the first phase wraps up.

“Columbia Gas and its contractor, Global Oilfield, will begin by installing the new main line and then proceed to service lines for individual properties,” the release said. “Inside gas meters will be relocated outside as well.”

According to Columbia Gas, there are several benefits to moving to plastic pipe, including enhanced safety features and the ability to bend to the earth’s contour while expanding and contracting with shifting temperatures. The updated equipment is built to last longer and will require less upkeep.

During the project, the company said customers should experience only “a short interruption to natural gas service.”

All affected customers within the village will be notified in advance, the release said. For added security and safety, Columbia Gas noted all its employees and contractors carry identification cards containing a name and photograph, and in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, crews will be following CDC recommendations to keep customers safe.

“There is no additional cost to customers and Columbia Gas will restore all impacted property,” the press release said.

For more information, visit ColumbiaGasOhio.com/Replacement. For a short video explaining the process, visit https://vimeo.com/481327238.

Gazette Staff delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Information provided by Columbia Gas of Ohio.

